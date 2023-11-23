But this week, the ticketing gods have intervened and are offering us a second chance. From today, Thursday 23rd November, Ticketmaster has started its Black Friday sale which includes 50% off select shows, concerts, and events.

You could get half-price tickets to major comedy shows in 2024 including Jack Whitehall, Bill Bailey, Jonathan Pie, and Jason Manford. Or for a more family friendly day out, you could bag cheap entry to the BBC Earth Experience or Bluey’s Big Play. There’s even something for sports fans, as you can get a discount to the National Track Championships in Manchester.

Ticketmaster is also running a 2-for-1 sale on other events such as Bear Grylls’ Never Give Up UK tour and Geoff Norcott’s Basic Bloke tour.

These offers will either end on Sunday 26th November or Wednesday 29th November.

So, if you’ve been looking out for the perfect Christmas present, this might just be the place to get it, and if you missed out on these shows the first time, then today is your lucky day.

Get 50% off tickets at Ticketmaster

What’s included in the Ticketmaster Black Friday sale?

The Ticketmaster Black Friday sale includes a wide range of immersive experiences, sports events, and comedy tours that we’re just dying to see. Tickets will either be half price or under a 2-for-1 offer.

For half price, you could pick up a ticket for the smash hit BBC Earth Experience in London, where you’re immersed in David Attenborough’s magical world of exotic lands and creatures – read our full BBC Earth Experience review here. Or, you could snap up a £20 ticket to Jack Whitehall’s Settle Down UK tour, where he’ll discussing the pitfalls of parenting and difficulties of transitioning into a grown-up across London, Manchester, Liverpool and more.

Other highlights include 50% off the Bluey’s Big Play UK tour – starring everyone’s favourite Australian dog – Bill Bailey’s Thoughtifier tour, and Jonathan Pie’s Heroes and Villains UK tour. Plus, in the 2-for-1 sale, you can see Bear Grylls, Ice Cube and the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party (who wouldn’t want to find out what that is?).

Here’s a list of what you can get for 50% off in the Ticketmaster sale:

Plus, here’s what you can get in the 2-for-1 ticket offer:

