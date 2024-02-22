Kicking off next April, the Past Present Future tour will start with six massive gigs at the O2 Arena.

After that, the singer is set to perform in Paris, Amsterdam, and Berlin before heading stateside for another 60 shows.

When the tour announcement was made, Usher said: “Europe, you ready? After the epic experience at the Super Bowl and the huge demand for shows across North America, I’m happy to announce I’m coming your way as well. This tour is both a celebration of the past 30 years and a glimpse into the future. We are just getting started!"

The tour will be celebrating more than 30 years in the music industry and is set to include songs from all Usher’s nine albums – including his latest, Coming Home, which was released on 9th February.

If you’re excited say “Yeah!” and read on to find out how to get tickets.

Is Usher touring in the UK?

Usher will not be touring the UK this time around. The Past Present Future tour is coming to London for just six nights before heading on to Paris for a run of European shows.

But the good news is he’ll be playing at the O2 Arena, which can hold up to 20,000 fans at once, so you’ve just got to be in the first 60,000 to get tickets.

Usher will be coming to London for six nights in April 2025, here’s the full details:

1st Apr 2025 – London, O2

2nd Apr 2025 – London, O2

5th Apr 2025 – London, O2

6th Apr 2025 – London, O2

8th Apr 2025 – London, O2

9th Apr 2025 – London, O2

How to get tickets to Usher’s London shows

Tickets go on sale at 12pm (midday) on Thursday 22nd February.

If you want to be caught up in the music, make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

