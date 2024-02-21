How to get Rob Beckett tickets for comedian’s brand-new UK tour
Rob Beckett is heading out on a “big old tour” this autumn, coming to 60 venues across the UK. Here’s how you can grab yourself a ticket to Giraffe.
Rob Beckett is really stretching himself in 2024, with a brand-new comedy show taking him to 60 cities in the UK and Ireland.
This week, the comedian announced his new tour, Giraffe, would be covering the UK from top to bottom from September 2024 to February 2026.
“Smashing the life out of the M25, M1, M5 and any other road that’s in my way. From Bromley to Brisbane, my new show Giraffe is going worldwide,” he said.
“Expectations on me: put on 3 stone from takeaways and post-show drinking. Expectations of you: leave the gig happier than when you arrived.”
Beckett’s new tour will take him to venues of all size over the next two years, from The Hawth in Crawley to the iconic London Palladium.
The show comes on top of the 38-year-old’s already large pile of steady gigs, which includes being the narrator of Celebs Go Dating, one half of the comedy series Rob and Romesh Vs…, and the co-presenter of smash-hit podcast Parenting Hell – how does he fit it all in?
So, if you’re looking to catch him live you’ve got plenty of opportunities. Here’s how you can get tickets to see Rob Beckett on tour.
What are the UK dates and venues for Rob Beckett’s Giraffe tour?
The UK and Ireland leg of Rob Beckett’s tour will include a whopping 60 dates – a tall order even for the giraffe tour!
Here’s a full and very long list of dates and venues:
- 19th Nov 2024 – Chatham, Central Theatre
- 20th Nov 2024 – Watford, Palace Theatre
- 22nd Nov 2024 – Crawley, The Hawth
- 24th Nov 2024 – Swindon, Wyvern Theatre
- 28th Nov 2024 – Lincoln, Engine Shed
- 29th Nov 2024 – Crewe, Lyceum
- 30th Nov 2024 – Lancaster, Grand Theatre
- 1st Dec 2024 – Leeds, Grand Theatre & Opera
- 6th Dec 2024 – Dartford, Orchard Theatre
- 23rd Jan 2025 – Truro, Hall for Cornwall
- 25th Jan 2025 – Torquay, Princess Theatre
- 26th Jan 2025 – Yeovil, Westlands
- 31st Jan 2025 – Basingstoke, The Anvil
- 21st Feb 2025 – Norwich, Theatre Royal
- 21st Mar 2025 – Manchester, Opera House
- 22nd Mar 2025 – Stockton, Globe
- 23rd Mar 2025 – Kendal, Westmorland Hall
- 29th Mar 2025 – Birmingham, Hippodrome
- 12th Apr 2025 – Cardiff, New Theatre
- 13th Apr 2025 – Cheltenham, Town Hall
- 15th Apr 2025 – Ipswich, Regent
- 16th Apr 2025 – Ipswich, Regent
- 25th Apr 2025 – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
- 26th Apr 2025 – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
- 7th May 2025 – Guildford, G Live
- 10th May 2025 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange
- 11th May 2025 – Milton Keynes, Theatre
- 14th May 2025 – Wolverhampton, Grand Theatre
- 15th May 2025 – Northampton, Derngate
- 16th May 2025 – Aylesbury, The Waterside
- 17th May 2025 – Stoke-On-Trent, Victoria Hall
- 18th May 2025 – Canterbury, The Marlowe
- 5th Jun 2025 – York, Barbican
- 6th Jun 2025 – Stockport, Plaza
- 7th Jun 2025 – Reading, Hexagon
- 13th Jun 2025 – Portsmouth, Kings Theatre
- 19th Jun 2025 – Swansea, Arena
- 20th Jun 2025 – Poole, Lighthouse
- 22nd Jun 2025 – Southampton, Mayflower Theatre
- 25th Jun 2025 – Aberdeen, Music Hall
- 26th Jun 2025 – Edinburgh, Playhouse
- 6th Sep 2025 – Liverpool, Philharmonic
- 7th Sep 2025 – Sheffield, City Hall
- 18th Sep 2025 – Buxton, Opera House
- 20th Sep 2025 – Oxford, New Theatre
- 24th Sep 2025 – Belfast, Opera House
- 25th Sep 2025 – Derry, Millenium Forum
- 26th Sep 2025 – Dublin, 3Olympia
- 12th Nov 2025 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall
- 22nd Nov 2025 – Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre
- 23rd Nov 2025 – Halifax, Victoria Hall
- 29th Nov 2025 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
- 30th Nov 2025 – Hull, Connexin Live
- 6th Dec 2025 – Bristol, Beacon
- 11th Dec 2025 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
- 12th Dec 2025 – Eastbourne, Congress Theatre
- 6th Feb 2026 – Brighton, Dome
- 13th Feb 2026 – London, Palladium
- 14th Feb 2026, 3pm – London, Palladium
- 14th Feb 2026, 8pm – London, Palladium
How to get tickets to Rob Beckett’s Giraffe UK tour
Pre-sale tickets go live today, Wednesday 21st February, at 11am. This pre-sale is for Ticketmaster members and those who signed up to the artist mailing list beforehand.
For the rest of you, general sale tickets will go up 11am on Friday 23rd February. Make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue to get yourself ahead.
