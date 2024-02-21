“Smashing the life out of the M25, M1, M5 and any other road that’s in my way. From Bromley to Brisbane, my new show Giraffe is going worldwide,” he said.

“Expectations on me: put on 3 stone from takeaways and post-show drinking. Expectations of you: leave the gig happier than when you arrived.”

Beckett’s new tour will take him to venues of all size over the next two years, from The Hawth in Crawley to the iconic London Palladium.

The show comes on top of the 38-year-old’s already large pile of steady gigs, which includes being the narrator of Celebs Go Dating, one half of the comedy series Rob and Romesh Vs…, and the co-presenter of smash-hit podcast Parenting Hell – how does he fit it all in?

So, if you’re looking to catch him live you’ve got plenty of opportunities. Here’s how you can get tickets to see Rob Beckett on tour.

The UK and Ireland leg of Rob Beckett’s tour will include a whopping 60 dates – a tall order even for the giraffe tour!

Here’s a full and very long list of dates and venues:

How to get tickets to Rob Beckett’s Giraffe UK tour

Pre-sale tickets go live today, Wednesday 21st February, at 11am. This pre-sale is for Ticketmaster members and those who signed up to the artist mailing list beforehand.

For the rest of you, general sale tickets will go up 11am on Friday 23rd February. Make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue to get yourself ahead.

Buy Rob Beckett tickets at Ticketmaster

