To celebrate, the duo returned to Sarajevo to relive their iconic performance at the 1984 Winter Olympics, which saw them earn perfect scores of 6.0 from all 12 judges, and with it, overnight fame.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain, Dean said: "It’s fantastic being here in Sarajevo where it all started for us.

"It's quite emotional, actually, and nostalgic at the same time. We went back into the Zetra Stadium where we actually performed and stood on the spot where we knelt down to start the Bolero routine and I sort of had tingles in the back of my neck being there again."

When asked why now was the right time to leave the ice, he continued: "Gosh well 40 years ago is a long time. In actual fact, next year in 2025, we have been skating together for 50 years and we felt that was a really nice round number to say 'we have had a wonderful time but it’s time to retire a little bit and hang up the skates'."

But the Dancing on Ice judges have promised to go out with a bang, with Torvill adding: "We feel that it will be the last tour but it will be a celebration of everything that we have been through since 1984."

Torvill and Dean’s farewell tour will be coming to nine cities around the country in 2025, including London, Manchester, Glasgow and more. Tickets went on sale last week, but a new show has been added in London today.

Buy Torvill and Dean tickets at Ticketmaster

Torvill and Dean will be coming to nine cities in the UK and Ireland next spring. Kicking things off in London, where an extra show has just been added on 12th April, the pair will then travel on to Sheffield, Birmingham and Manchester before finishing up in Glasgow. Here's the dates:

How much do tickets cost for the Torvill and Dean farewell tour?

Tickets vary depending on the venue with London, unsurprisingly, being the most expensive. For cities such as Sheffield and Belfast, prices start at £38 - £41, while at others you'll have to pay a minimum of £53. Here's a full list of prices still available:

London – from £64.95

Belfast – from £38

Sheffield – from £41.50

Nottingham – from £53.95

Birmingham – from £42.50

Newcastle – from £42.50

Manchester – from £53.50

Liverpool – from £42.50

Glasgow – from £41.45

How to get tickets to Torvill and Dean's farewell tour

Tickets for the new date went on sale today, Wednesday 21st February, while the others went out earlier in the month at Ticketmaster.

Availability is low for the dates in London, Birmingham and Newcastle, but there is still plenty of space at the other venues so make sure you skate on over there before they run out!

Buy Torvill and Dean tickets at Ticketmaster

Torvill and Dean hospitality packages

If you want to see Torvill and Dean in style, you can also take advantage of one of the tour hospitality packages.

At Ticketmaster, you can find premium and suite packages for the Newcastle, Sheffield and Manchester dates. Prices start at about £173 each and will guarantee you bar access, food and a glorious view of the performances.

Shop hospitality packages at Ticketmaster

