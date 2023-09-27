Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen first teased the tour last week by having the Take That logo projected onto several major music venues, before officially announcing it live on Zoe Ball's Radio Two Breakfast Show.

This new tour will be in support of the band's ninth and newest studio album, This Life, which is set for release in November. The first of the album's singles, Windows, was released earlier this month, making it their first original song in four years.

The trio also announced that joining them on tour would be special guest Olly Murs.

But with 35-years in the music industry, this new concert is bound to have something for everyone. Whether you've stuck around from the days of Pray and Relight My Fire, or are a big fan of 2017's Wonderland, the upcoming tour will be a sight to behold. So without further ado, here's how you can get tickets now.

Buy Take That tickets at Ticketmaster

Buy Take That tickets at See Tickets

Buy Take That tickets at The Ticket Factory

Which members of Take That will be touring in 2024?

Mark Owen, Howard Donald and Gary Barlow from Take That. Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Although they were once a famous five, not all the members of Take That will be touring in 2024. Instead, it will be the trio of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen, who have been working together as a three since 2015.

The group will also be joined by special guest Olly Murs, who will be supporting them across all 29 shows of the tour.

They may not rule the world but they certainly rule Britain. Take That will be going on a whopping 29-date tour across 15 venues in the UK and Ireland. This includes four dates each at London’s O2, Manchester’s CO-OP Live and Birmingham’s Utilita Arena as well as stops in Glasgow, Leeds and Middlesborough.

Here’s the full list of UK dates and venues:

Where to buy Take That tickets for 2024 UK tour

There are a few options for where to buy Take That tickets, so you’re not just relying on Ticketmaster for once.

Tickets for seven out of 29 dates are indeed on sale at Ticketmaster – Sheffield, Glasgow, Middlesbrough, Norwich, Bristol and Dublin – while the rest are on sale at See Tickets.

Or, if you’re midlands based, you can get tickets to all four Birmingham dates at Ticket Factory, which is also offering its own pre-sale.

Buy Take That tickets at Ticketmaster

Buy Take That tickets at See Tickets

Buy Take That tickets at The Ticket Factory

When do Take That UK tour tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets for Take That are on sale now, having gone live at 9:30am on Wednesday, 27th September. The sale is available for those who have pre-ordered the album and Three customers.

General sale tickets will go live on Friday, 29th September, also at 9:30am. And if all you do each night is pray, you’ll get some, make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Take That tickets at Ticketmaster

Buy Take That tickets at See Tickets

Buy Take That tickets at The Ticket Factory

