How to get Take That tickets as pre-sale goes live for 2024 UK tour
Take That fans, your time is coming so don’t be late! Tickets for their 2024 UK tour are on sale today and we're here to tell you exactly how to get your hands on some.
Next spring, the '90's heartthrobs will be embarking on a 29-date tour across the UK and Ireland, with stops planned in London, Manchester, Dublin and more.
Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen first teased the tour last week by having the Take That logo projected onto several major music venues, before officially announcing it live on Zoe Ball's Radio Two Breakfast Show.
This new tour will be in support of the band's ninth and newest studio album, This Life, which is set for release in November. The first of the album's singles, Windows, was released earlier this month, making it their first original song in four years.
The trio also announced that joining them on tour would be special guest Olly Murs.
But with 35-years in the music industry, this new concert is bound to have something for everyone. Whether you've stuck around from the days of Pray and Relight My Fire, or are a big fan of 2017's Wonderland, the upcoming tour will be a sight to behold. So without further ado, here's how you can get tickets now.
Which members of Take That will be touring in 2024?
Although they were once a famous five, not all the members of Take That will be touring in 2024. Instead, it will be the trio of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen, who have been working together as a three since 2015.
The group will also be joined by special guest Olly Murs, who will be supporting them across all 29 shows of the tour.
Full list of Take That UK tour dates and venues: Where are the band touring in 2024?
They may not rule the world but they certainly rule Britain. Take That will be going on a whopping 29-date tour across 15 venues in the UK and Ireland. This includes four dates each at London’s O2, Manchester’s CO-OP Live and Birmingham’s Utilita Arena as well as stops in Glasgow, Leeds and Middlesborough.
Here’s the full list of UK dates and venues:
- 13th Apr 2024 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
- 14th Apr 2024 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
- 19th Apr 2024 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
- 20th Apr 2024 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
- 22nd Apr 2024 – Dublin, 3Arena
- 23rd Apr 2024 – Dublin, 3Arena
- 25th Apr 2024 – London, The O2
- 26th Apr 2024 – London, The O2
- 27th Apr 2024 – London, The O2
- 30th Apr 2024 – London, The O2
- 3rd May 2024 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 4th May 2024 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 5th May 2024 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 7th May 2024 – Manchester, CO-OP Live
- 8th May 2024 – Manchester, CO-OP Live
- 10th May 2024 – Manchester, CO-OP Live
- 11th May 2024 – Manchester, CO-OP Live
- 14th May 2024 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- 15th May 2024 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- 17th May 2024 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- 18th May 2024 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- 24th May 2024 – Middlesbrough, Riverside Stadium
- 26th May 2024 – Nottingham, The City Ground Stadium
- 28th May 2024 – Norwich, Carrow Road Stadium
- 30th May 2024 – Milton Keynes, Stadium MK
- 1st Jun 2024 – Southampton, St Marys Stadium
- 4th Jun 2024 – Plymouth, Home Park Stadium
- 6th Jun 2024 – Swansea, Swansea.com Stadium
- 8th Jun 2024 – Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium
Where to buy Take That tickets for 2024 UK tour
There are a few options for where to buy Take That tickets, so you’re not just relying on Ticketmaster for once.
Tickets for seven out of 29 dates are indeed on sale at Ticketmaster – Sheffield, Glasgow, Middlesbrough, Norwich, Bristol and Dublin – while the rest are on sale at See Tickets.
Or, if you’re midlands based, you can get tickets to all four Birmingham dates at Ticket Factory, which is also offering its own pre-sale.
When do Take That UK tour tickets go on sale?
Pre-sale tickets for Take That are on sale now, having gone live at 9:30am on Wednesday, 27th September. The sale is available for those who have pre-ordered the album and Three customers.
General sale tickets will go live on Friday, 29th September, also at 9:30am. And if all you do each night is pray, you’ll get some, make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
