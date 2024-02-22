The Berlin-based DJ secured her first UK number one with the can't-help-but-get-up-and-dance-to banger (It Goes Like) Nanana last year, so it's only fair that the world-class DJ performs a London event so that we can all celebrate it (right?).

Despite (It Goes Like) Nanana being her first UK number one, and featuring in Radio 1's Sound of 2024 poll, Gou has been on the dance music scene for years, providing us with perfect party playlist tracks like I Go and Starry Night. The RadioTimes.com Going Out team certainly remember the viral video of her DJ set inside a train in Wolmi, South Korea back in 2021.

Also at Gou's Gunnersbury Park date are performances by energetic 22-year-old DJ Mochakk, Berlin-based DJ LSDXOXO, House music DJ Sally C and Milan-based DJ Hiver. It's sure to be an event filled with House, Disco and Techno music you can dance the day and night away to! So let's find out how to secure pre-sale tickets today.

Buy Peggy Gou tickets at Ticketmaster

Where is Peggy Gou playing next?

Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival. Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

Peggy Gou is touring Europe, before visiting Manchester in June and London in August. With Manchester's Parklife Festival tickets on sale now, now's your chance to snap-up London Gunnersbury Park tickets, too.

17th Aug 2024 — London, Gunnersbury Park

How to get Peggy Gou tickets for London's Gunnersbury Park

Live Nation, Ticketmaster and O2 Priority pre-sale tickets for Gou's London show are on sale right now, having been released at 10am this morning (Thursday 22nd February).

General on sale is happening tomorrow (Friday 23rd February), also at 10am.

It Makes You Forget how tricky securing concert tickets can be when an artist you love announces a tour or one-off concert. But, don't worry, music-lovers, we've put together a handy guide which explains how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

