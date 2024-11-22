Black Friday sales are the perfect time to invest in higher-cost tech products, as you can snag a range of incredible deals on gadgets from reputable retailers such as John Lewis and Amazon, as well as networks like O2 and Three, and if you’ve got your eyes set on an Apple Watch, you’re in for a treat.

On Black Friday 2023, the best prices for Apple Watches included: the Apple Watch 9 for £379 (£20 off) and £769 (£30 off) for the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and if you didn't mind sporting an older model, you could save £100 on the Apple Watch SE. Last year, John Lewis was the cheapest UK retailer for Apple Watch Black Friday offers.

So, how does Black Friday 2024 fare for Apple Watch deals? It's time to jump right in.

Best Black Friday Apple Watch deals at a glance:

Best Apple Watch deals we've found in today's UK Black Friday sales

Apple Watch Series 10 | £399 £379

John Lewis

What's the deal: The Apple Watch Series 10, which was released a couple of months ago, currently has a £20 discount at John Lewis, taking the price to £379 from £399.

Why we chose it: The Technology team are thrilled to see the 2024 version of the Apple Watch discounted in the Black Friday sales.

We like the Apple Watch Series 10 for its fantastic features; the Apple Watch Series 10 is kitted out with watchOS 11 and has an all-new speaker that can play audiobooks and podcasts without the need for AirPods. Apple has also added new depth and water temperature sensors, and the battery has had a major upgrade, meaning you can now charge the smartwatch to 80% in just 30 minutes.

Buy Apple Watch Series 10 for £399 £379 (save £20 or 5%) at John Lewis

Apple Watch Series 10 | £429 £409

Amazon

What's the deal: The 46mm of the Apple Watch Series 10 also has a £20 discount at Amazon and John Lewis, taking the price from £429 to £409 this Black Friday.

Why we chose it: If you're in the market for a sleek smartwatch, the display size and the thinness of the Apple Watch Series 10 certainly achieves this. The 2024 Apple Watch Series 10 has the biggest display size yet (an increase of 30% from the Apple Watch Series 9), making it larger than the Apple Watch Ultra. As well as the fantastic display size, the Series 10 has a thinner casing at just 9.7mm, which is 10% thinner than any other model, so it will look and feel less bulky.

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cellular | £649 £629

John Lewis

What's the deal: John Lewis is certainly delivering with the Apple Watch Black Friday deals; for a limited time only this November, you can bag the Apple Watch Series 9 with GPS + Cellular for £629 instead of £649.

Why we chose it: As well as saving £20 on the Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cellular, you can get three months of Apple services: Apple Music and Apple Fitness+.

Buy Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cellular for £649 £629 (save £20 or 3%) at John Lewis

Apple Watch Ultra 2 | £899 £869

Amazon

What's the deal: At Amazon this Black Friday, you can get £30 off the Apple Watch Ultra 2, with the price dropping from £899 to £869.

Why we chose it: If you're serious about sport or you're a keen adventurer, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the smartwatch for you. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 comes with advanced features for runners, cyclists, swimmers, hikers, and divers. The smartwatch is encased in a rugged titanium case and comes with a bright always-on Retina display. Plus, for peace of mind, the smartwatch boasts incredibly accurate precision dual-frequency GPS.

Buy Apple Watch Ultra 2 for £899 £869 (save £30 or 3%) at Amazon

