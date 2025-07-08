Additionally, Amazon offers plenty of deals across its various subscription services, from Audible to Amazon Prime Video and more.

This year, the streaming giant are offering something special to Prime Video customers, who can now get up to 50% off HD movies.

There's a wide variety of HD films available to stream, rent and buy on Amazon Prime Video, from new releases like The Accountant 2 and Heretic, to older favourites such as The LEGO Movie and The Bourne Identity.

For the chance to save up to 50% on these movies and more, here's everything you need to know about this year's Prime Day Prime Video deal.

What is the Prime Video deal for Prime Day?

During Prime Day 2025, which is running from 8th July until 11th July, Prime members can get up to 50% off HD movies.

How to get 50% off HD movies at Amazon Prime Video

If you're a Prime member, your discount will be automatically applied when you purchase an HD movie.

If you're not yet a Prime member, you can can sign up on the Amazon website.

How much is an Amazon Prime Video subscription?

A Prime subscription, which includes Prime Video, costs £8.99 a month. New members will also get a 30-day free trial before the payments commence.

You'll also have the option to purchase a Prime Video only subscription which costs £5.99 but does not contain the other benefits of a Prime membership.

If you want to get an ads-free subscription, that will cost an additional £2.99 a month.

