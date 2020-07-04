Which Star Wars character are you? Take our quiz and find out

Whether you fancy yourself as a bit of a Jedi or know in your heart that you’re just a scruffy-looking nerf herder, the big question lingers…if YOU were catapulted to a galaxy far, far away who would you be? Which role would you fill in the Millennium Falcon’s crew, on the Death Star or barreling through the stars in your own fighter ship?

In other words…which Star Wars character are you the most like?

Now, there’s no need to consult your horoscope, scout out a few costume shops to see whether a floor-length robe or a plastic suit of armour best suits your complexion or rely on the all-conquering power of the Force to decide your fate. You don’t even need to consult the ancient Jedi texts, left in a random tree for some reason, to find out the truth.

Instead, you can do no better than checking out our personality quiz, personally recovered from the Coruscant Jedi Temple archives for a foolproof, 100% accurate take on your Star Wars identity, ranging through decades of Star Wars movies and characters to find you the right fit.

Should you be rearranging your words like Yoda? Is Princess Leia your soulmate? Or do you secretly have a little Wookkie in you? Take the test now and find out your Star Wars destiny…

If you’re looking for more Star Wars content we have the Star Wars quiz questions and answers for your virtual pub quiz or tune in to the Star Wars Convention taking place. Or watch the Rise of Skywalker – new to Disney Plus on 4th May.

Still want more, your ravenous Star Wars fan, you? Here’s what Mark Hamill had to say about the return of a crucial A New Hope scene featuring Luke Skywalker, removed from the theatrical cut but now returned in all its glory thanks to the magic of Disney+.

We just hope, if the quiz ends up telling you you’re Luke, you’re not too disappointed by his youthful indiscretions. And don’t get us started on what he got up to at Tosche Station…

