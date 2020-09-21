Meet the cast of Ghosts

The minds behind Horrible Histories and Yonderland have teamed up yet again for supernatural sitcom Ghosts, which is about to return to BBC One for its second series.

The show stars Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe as a young couple who inherit a grand mansion, but soon realise its infested with ghosts from years gone by.

Where the first series saw them come to terms with this startling realisation, series two picks up as the duo have their unusual situation under greater control, although they’ll still have plenty of trouble to clear up.

The large ensemble cast includes some of the best actors working in British comedy today, many of whom take on several distinct roles as the show unfolds.

Find out everything you need to know about the cast for Ghosts below.

Charlotte Ritchie plays Alison

Who is Alison? Alison is a young woman who finds out that she has inherited a decrepit country manor from her “step-great-auntie” – a distant relative who died leaving no direct descendants. In the first series, she has a near-death experience that gives her the ability to see ghosts, allowing her to get to know the larger-than-life personalities haunting her new home. In series two, she’s more confident at keeping them appeased, but life in the ghost house still has its challenges.

Where have I seen Charlotte Ritchie before? She played Nurse Barbara Gilbert on Call The Midwife until making a heartbreaking exit in series seven, and previously starred in Channel 4 comedy Fresh Meat as Oregon. Since leaving Midwife she has also appeared in Doctor Who, Death in Paradise, and Dead Pixels on E4.

Kiell Smith-Bynoe plays Mike

Who is Mike? Charlotte’s husband, who moves with her to Button House to help her turn it into a hotel. He isn’t able to see the ghosts like Alison can, but does believe that they exist and supports her in coping with them where he can.

Where have I seen Kiell Smith-Bynoe before? He plays Dean in Stath Lets Flats, and has appeared in Enterprice and Britain Today Tonight.

Mathew Baynton plays Thomas

Who is Thomas? A failed romantic poet who now haunts Button House. He quickly becomes infatuated with Alison, and finds it hard to accept that she isn’t interested in him.

Where have I seen Mathew Baynton before? The Horrible Histories and Yonderland star has also featured in ITV’s recent adaptation of Vanity Fair, Quacks, The Split, and Peep Show, as well as Sky’s You, Me and the Apocalypse.

Lolly Adefope plays Kitty

Who is Kitty? One of the ghosts haunting Alison and Mike, Kitty is a Georgian noblewoman who is very kind, but a little bit too eager to be everybody’s best friend.

Where have I seen Lolly Adefope before? The rising comedy star played infuriating roving reporter Ruth Duggan in This Time with Alan Partridge, and also stars in upcoming US comedies Shrill and Miracle Workers.

Simon Farnaby plays Julian

Who is Julian? A Conservative MP who passed away under embarrassing circumstances. Hint: he’s not wearing any trousers. Julian also has the ability to move objects in the real world, but only short distances and with great concentration.

Where have I seen Simon Farnaby before? As well as Horrible Histories and Yonderland, Simon Farnaby has also had roles in Detectorists and This Time with Alan Partridge, as well as a brief cameo appearance in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. He also co-wrote family adventure Paddington 2, which received critical acclaim and was a box office hit.

Martha Howe-Douglas plays Lady Button

Who is Lady Button? A distant relative of Alison who passed away in Button House during the Edwardian era. She is extremely pompous and elitist, still considering the house to be her home above all else.

Where have I seen Martha Howe-Douglas before? The Horrible Histories and Yonderland regular also featured in Doctor Foster, and recently made a surprise appearance in EastEnders.

Ben Willbond plays The Captain

Who is The Captain? A former army officer who fancies himself the leader amongst the spirits in the mansion.

Where have I seen Ben Willbond before? Another Horrible Histories and Yonderland favourite, Willbond has also featured in comedies such as The Thick of It, Bridget Jones’s Baby and Tracey Ullman’s Show.

Katy Wix plays Mary

Who is Mary? A dim-witted “witch” who was burnt at the stake in the Middle Ages.

Where have I seen Katy Wix before? She played Daisy in Not Going Out, Fergie in The Windsors, and Carole in Stath Lets Flats. Like Lolly Adefope, she also featured in This Time with Alan Partridge earlier this year.

Jim Howick plays Pat

Who is Pat? One of the ghosts in Button House: a former scout leader who got an arrow to the neck in a day trip gone horribly wrong.

Where have I seen Jim Howick before? The Horrible Histories, Yonderland and Peep Show favourite made a memorable appearance as teacher Mr Hendricks in Sex Education on Netflix earlier this year.

Larry Rickard as Robin

Who is Robin? A caveman and the longest serving ghost in the house by far, Robin also has the ability to make the lights in the house flicker.

Where have I seen Larry Rickard before? As well as Horrible Histories and Yonderland, Rickard has also written for and starred in Tracey Ullman’s Show and Tracey Breaks the News.

