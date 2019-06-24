When is Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions on TV? Who will be competing? Who are the judges? How do I get tickets?

Britain’s Got Talent is back – but not as we know it. At the end of its most recent series (which saw Colin Thackery triumph over magician X, who was unmasked as returning hopeful Marc Spelmann) hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly confirmed that the show will be coming back for an All-Stars edition later in the year.

Our favourite Britain’s Got Talent finalists and winners will be returning to the stage to perform once more, alongside other acts from global editions of the Got Talent franchise, to be crowned the ultimate champion.

The show is not dissimilar to the recent Champions version of America’s Got Talent, airing on Netflix in the UK, which saw Susan Boyle, Tokio Myers and Paul Potts take part among others.

So when will we see this all-star talent extravaganza? Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions on TV?

While no date has been confirmed, hosts Ant and Dec said at the Britain’s Got Talent final it would be coming “later in the year” – meaning we’re likely to see it hit the schedules in the summer time, potentially to rival Strictly Come Dancing.

Who will be competing?

Britain’s Got Talent’s 2009 finalist Susan Boyle was confirmed as one of the all-star acts who will be fighting to be crowned the ultimate champion.

Fan favourites Stavros Flatley are also rumoured to be returning, a decade after they river danced onto our screens.

“They are one of the most iconic names ever to take part in the show,” a source said to the Daily Star. “Signing them up to the show was a no brainer for Simon.

“A lot of other names are still in the mix but Stavros Flatley are locked in.”

The British acts that took part in America’s Got Talent: The Champions are as follows:

Paul Potts, opera singer (2007 winner)

Attraction, shadow performers (2013 winner)

Colin Cloud, mentalist (2012 finalist)

Lost Voice Guy, comedian (2018 winner)

Tokio Myers, musician (2017 winner)

Issy Simpson, magician (2018 finalist)

Billy and Emily England, rollerblading duo (2015 finalist)

Ashleigh and Sully, performing dog act (2012 winners as Ashleigh and Pudsey)

We could also be seeing most recent winner Colin Thackery participating, as well as Marc Spelmann, who wowed as X in series 13.

Who are the judges?

Again, while not confirmed, it is highly likely Simon Cowell will be back and joined by the usual panel, comprised of Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams.

Ant and Dec are confirmed to be returning as hosts.

What is the prize for winning?

As well as being crowned the ultimate champion, it’s likely the winner will receive a cash prize. The America’s Got Talent: The Champions winner took home $25,000.

How do I get tickets?

The show will be filming at The SSE Arena in Wembley later in the year.

Dates are yet to be confirmed but you can put your name on the waiting list for free tickets via Applause Store.

Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions launches later in 2019