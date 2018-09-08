Accessibility Links

Strictly Come Dancing 2018: Who is Nile Rodgers? Who are Chic?

Nile Rodgers and Chic are performing on the Strictly 2018 launch show – here’s everything you need to know…

Nile Rodgers (Getty, EH)

It’s time to freak out – because not only is the 16th series of Strictly Come Dancing about to begin, but Nile Rodgers and Chic are launching the show.

On Saturday 8th September, the ballroom contest returns with the Strictly Come Dancing Launch Show 2018, which will see the 15 celebrities paired up with their respective professional dancers.

The pros will be dancing to a medley of Nile Rodger’s greatest hits, performed by Chic and the man himself. Rodgers will also be joined by Craig David and Stefflon Don for a special performance of their new single.

Who are Nile Rodgers and Chic?

American producer and performer Nile Rodgers is the man behind some of the greatest pop and disco hits of all time, including David Bowie’s Let’s Dance, Sister Sledge’s We Are Family, Madonna’s Like a Virgin, Diana Ross’s I’m Coming Out and Daft Punk’s Get Lucky – the list goes on…

He is most famous however for his work with the band Chic, the group he co-founded with bassist Bernard Edwards and of which he is lead guitarist. Chic was formed in 1976 and went on to make hits Le Freak, Everybody Dance, Good Times, I Want Your Love and many, many more.

At the age of 65, Rodgers continues to tour worldwide with Chic, and has just released a new single with Craig David and Stefflon Don called Sober.

The Strictly Come Dancing Launch Show 2018 airs on Saturday 8th September at 7.35pm on BBC1

