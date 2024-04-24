If United, who will face Manchester City in the FA Cup final next month, end up finishing seventh, they'll have to settle for the Europa Conference League next campaign.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, look destined for relegation back to the Championship this season.

Chris Wilder's side have won just three of their 33 games so far this campaign, and they're 10 points away from safety with five matches remaining.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Sheffield United on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Sheffield United?

Man Utd v Sheffield United will take place on Wednesday 24th April 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man Utd v Sheffield United kick-off time

Man Utd v Sheffield United will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Sheffield United on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is Man Utd v Sheffield United available to live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

How to watch Man Utd v Sheffield United in the USA

You can watch Man Utd v Sheffield United live on Peacock at 3pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Man Utd v Sheffield United odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man Utd (2/7) Draw (11/2) Sheffield United (7/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

