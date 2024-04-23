EastEnders' Karen Taylor to return again amid discovery of Keanu's body
It will be her second return to Walford since star Lorraine Stanley departed the soap last year.
Lorraine Stanley is reportedly set to return to EastEnders as Karen Taylor for the second time since her departure last year.
According to Digital Spy, the star will be making a brief appearance following the discovery of her son Keanu's body, four months after he was murdered by The Six in the 2023 Christmas Special.
Stanley initially departed the soap just before Christmas, but has already made one reappearance since then, when she arrived back in Walford in February to enquire about Keanu's disappearance.
However, she soon returned to Spain none the wiser as to her son's actual fate, so it will certainly be interesting to see her reaction when she finds out the reality of his murder.
Keanu's body was unearthed from the bowels of the café earlier in April after the floor collapsed, with the police soon becoming involved in the matter, arresting Sharon for murder while the rest of The Six plotted to save themselves.
More recently, however, The Six framed rapist Dean Wicks for the crime, after Stacey Slater planted the murder weapon of a meat thermometer in his flat – and he is currently behind bars for the crime. Will Karen expose the truth?
Karen had initially run off to Spain after taking the blame for Albie's kidnapping in order to save Keanu, while she had also stolen £50,000 from Phil in ransom money.
At the time of her original exit, Stanley told The Sun that she hoped "the door will be left open for Karen" to make further appearances, something which has now already proven to be the case.
