Stanley initially departed the soap just before Christmas, but has already made one reappearance since then, when she arrived back in Walford in February to enquire about Keanu's disappearance.

However, she soon returned to Spain none the wiser as to her son's actual fate, so it will certainly be interesting to see her reaction when she finds out the reality of his murder.

Keanu's body was unearthed from the bowels of the café earlier in April after the floor collapsed, with the police soon becoming involved in the matter, arresting Sharon for murder while the rest of The Six plotted to save themselves.

More recently, however, The Six framed rapist Dean Wicks for the crime, after Stacey Slater planted the murder weapon of a meat thermometer in his flat – and he is currently behind bars for the crime. Will Karen expose the truth?

Karen had initially run off to Spain after taking the blame for Albie's kidnapping in order to save Keanu, while she had also stolen £50,000 from Phil in ransom money.

At the time of her original exit, Stanley told The Sun that she hoped "the door will be left open for Karen" to make further appearances, something which has now already proven to be the case.

EastEnders normally airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

