In the aftermath of Sharon Watts' (Letitia Dean) arrest for Keanu Taylor's (Danny Walters) murder, solicitor Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) struggled to secure her freedom and he was shocked when the other woman told him they would use the meat thermometer against his mum, true killer Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), if they had to.

Linda was horrified to learn that Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal), Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) had decided to hand the weapon in if they themselves were arrested.

Johnny vowed to get Sharon off the hook, while Linda spiralled and ended up having a heart-to-heart with George Knight (Colin Salmon), whose wisdom inadvertently helped Linda decide to hand herself in to the police. At the same time, Sharon warned Johnny to make Linda tell the truth, or she would do so herself.

Denise Fox (Diane Parish) struggled to comprehend the ladies' plan while Linda summoned them all to The Vic to explain that she was going to confess, just as Johnny revealed that Sharon was remaining in custody for at least another 24 hours.

Johnny was furious that Linda wanted to throw away her future, and he pointed out the holes in her plan to leave the others out of her confession. But Linda wouldn't back down, asking for The Six to hand over the weapon before saying a secret goodbye to younger children Ollie and Annie.

But as Stacey and Johnny spoke of Linda's intentions outside, the day took another unexpected turn. The pair intervened when Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) exposed Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) for messing with his daughter Jade Masood's (Elizabeth Green) medication, and Linda was soon on the scene to express her own disgust at her rapist.

Vile Dean goaded Linda and Johnny, and as Dean laughed and smirked and teased his exit, Harvey wondered why Dean had evaded justice and an idea soon planted in Stacey's mind.

Linda and Johnny face a new hurdle over Keanu's murder.

Before long, Kathy visited Linda to relay a new plan - the murder weapon was about to be planted in Dean's flat! Stacey was then seen at Dean's, where she furtively hid the thermometer in her jacket. He told her he was too busy to chat, but Stacey insisted they should clear the air before he left.

Stacey found a way to linger in the flat, making out that Dean and Linda ought to draw a line under everything that had happened. But will Stacey manage to plant the meat thermometer undetected?

Anyone affected by Linda's story can find support by visiting Rape Crisis, or calling their 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222.

EastEnders normally airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

