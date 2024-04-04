The BBC One soap continued its dramatic week of the corpse of her former fiancé Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) being discovered in the foundations of the cafe.

Fans will recall that Keanu was stabbed to death at Christmas by killer Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) in a bid to save the life of her best friend Sharon amid Keanu's fury at learning he was not the father of her son Albie Watts and after his previous staged kidnapping of Albie was exposed.

The Six subsequently buried the body amid construction work at the cafe while a grieving Sharon fled to Australia, leaving the other ladies to deal with the aftermath.

Thankfully, earlier this week, Denise Fox (Diane Parish) was freed of suspicion when her husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) discovered the truth and helped to retrieve her signature 'D' necklace which had been lost amongst the foundations.

This happened right before Keanu's sister Bernadette "Bernie" Taylor (Clair Norris) stumbled on the scene and discovered the remains and the police were called.

The locals all await answers about the body found in the cafe. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

On Thursday, the Square was awash with rumours about what was happening and a nervous Sharon headed to Jack to ask him for advice and information. Jack advised that Sharon act normal and show no guilt.

Eventually, the police paid a visit to Bernie at home and she was supported by Felix Baker (Matthew Morrison) as the news was broken to her that the body was identified with fingerprints as Keanu's. Bernie was devastated.

The police then paid a visit to Sharon and broke the news to her too and she let her grief show for the man she loved. Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) swiftly paid a visit and comforted Sharon before being advised to get rid of the murder weapon at her house and then advising Sharon to go and see Bernie.

Visiting an emotional Bernie, Sharon comforted her and offered to be an older sister to her as they grieved together. Sharon did encourage, however, Bernie to hold off from telling Keanu's mum Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) about the death of Keanu until more information was out there - acutely aware that Karen had theorised the involvement of Sharon and her ex-husband Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) in Keanu's death.

Later on, Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) was uncomfortable with the idea that the police were seeking out her abusive ex-husband Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) in connection with their investigation - knowing he could create issues given his previous suspicions about The Six and the events of Christmas night.

Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris, left) finally discovered that the body she saw was her brother Keanu. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Visiting the launderette, Suki spoke with Kathy and asked about the murder weapon and had a new plan in mind. On Wednesday, Denise had told Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) that she didn't trust the women apart from them but was most worried about Suki. Is Denise right to be wary?

Back at Bernie's, Felix questioned why Bernie was holding off telling Karen about Keanu and the nature of the final voice note that he had sent to his mother. As Bernie explained Sharon's advice, Felix openly questioned Sharon's motives to not getting Karen involved, assuring Bernie that she had something to hide.

As the episode came to a close, Phil approached Sharon to offer his support as her half-brother Zack Hudson (James Farrar) took Albie off her hands to babysit before the police arrived.

Revealing that new evidence had come to light and that she was on bad terms with Keanu on the night of his death and he planned to abscond with Albie, the police arrested Sharon on suspicion of murder.

Despite Phil and Zack protesting her innocence, Sharon was led away to a police car in tears as she shouted out her claims of innocence to Bernie.

The Six face absolute destruction after Keanu's body has been found. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

"My mum was right, weren't she? You killed him," said a tearful Bernie.

As Sharon denied she killed Keanu, a stern Bernie then added: "You're gonna pay for what you did."

Distressed killer Linda watched on with Stacey as the police shut the police door on Sharon as her future now looks in question.

Next week, The Six will each make plans on how to deal with their current predicament after Sharon's arrest, while Linda's lawyer son Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) seeks to defend Sharon.

Will Sharon be sent down for good?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

