Set in a time of peace in JRR Tolkien's Middle-earth, Tales of the Shire looks to have something of an Animal Crossing vibe, with players customising their Hobbit Holes and growing greenery in their gardens, as well as prancing through fields and dancing about with glee.

If you're one of the LOTR fans that holds up the Shire as an idyllic example of what life could and, perhaps, should be like, this sounds like it could be the game for you. Take a look at the trailer below:

Per the official press release, players are invited to: "Greet comfort at the door as you decorate your own Hobbit Hole, tend to your garden, fish at the clear ponds, forage wild fruits and herbs, or trade with townsfolks."

The description adds: "Prepare homemade meals to share with fellow Hobbits and foster relationships. With much to see and lots more to eat, enjoy days of splendour in the picturesque forests, lakes, and pastures."

Tales of the Shire is set in a place called Bywater, and it's described as a casual 'life simulation' experience. The aim of the game? That would be, it seems, to help Bywater earn official village status within Hobbiton.

Tales of the Shire does not yet have a confirmed release date, but the press release tells us to expect it in "Fall 2024".

To those of us who prefer the British way of saying things, this means that Tales of the Shire will arrive in autumn this year, so we'll be looking at a September or October launch, most likely.

The game is destined to launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch. It's somewhat interesting to note that PS4 and Xbox One will not be receiving the game, even though the Switch is.

Nintendo's console is currently showing its age, with rumours abounding of a Switch 2 in the offing, but there's no official word on that front.

We must say, as avid enjoyers of second breakfast, we're very much looking forward to this one. We'll bring you more news as we hear it. And don't forget, The Rings of Power season 2 is also in the pipeline!

