Animal Crossing turnip price calculator: How to get the best price for turnips

Turnips! These iconic root vegetables are at the heart of a stock market in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. And if you’re trying to become The Wolf of Wall Street of your island’s turnip scene, you’ll find it a lot easier if you employ the use of turnip calculator to make sure you’re always getting the best price.

If you’ve landed on this article, you probably already know that you can buy turnips in Animal Crossing every Sunday from Daisy Mae – she’ll traverse your island from 4am to 12pm, selling turnips from her Stalk Market for a price between 90 and 110 Bells for a stack of 10. Like a mug, she doesn’t seem to realise you can get a much better price for them if you know how to play the game.

Your stash of turnips will rot within a week if you don’t sell them on, so the clock is ticking if you want to make your millions. Your only option is to sell your turnips to Timmy and Tommy at Nook’s Cranny, but the key to making money here is timing – the prices change every morning and again at 12pm, so you’ve got two shots every day to turn turnips into cold, hard cash.

How do you know when is the best time to sell your turnips? How can you tell if you’re getting the best price? The key to winning is using a turnip calculator, and you can read on to learn how to do that.

How do you predict turnip prices in Animal Crossing?

If you fancy yourself a mathematical genius, you could try and memorise the intricate patterns in Animal Crossing turnip prices. Perhaps you’ll crack this system wide open and exploit it for all its worth. Or you could use a turnip calculator instead, which is a lot easier and faster.

Our resident Animal Crossing superfan vouches for the wonderfully named Turnip Prophet, a real-life website that will accurately predict your whole week’s worth of turnip prices. All you need to do is put in some basic information: is this your first time buying turnips? What was the price of turnips from Daisy Mae this week? What was the price pattern last week?

Just put in the info that you can, and the almighty Turnip Prophet will crunch the numbers and tell you when is the best time to sell. This is a free service run by fans, and it could help your character become filthy rich.

What is a good price for turnips in Animal Crossing?

The best price you will ever get for turnips is 650 Bells in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, so keep your eyes peeled for numbers that get close to that mouthwatering figure.

The worst turnip price you’re ever likely to see is 15 bells, which is nothing short of insulting in all honesty. Don’t they know how much hard work we’re putting into this?

The main thing to remember is that you bought these turnips for no more than 11o Bells. As long as you turn a profit each week, you’ll soon become a very wealthy islander. A house full of turnips and a bit of online faff is a small price to pay for such immense wealth. If only real life was that easy.

