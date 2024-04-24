Before heading to court, Gus was feeling bleak about his situation. Rhona seemed uneasy, but committed to supporting him as they sat with Ivy.

Rhona and Marlon discussed what the future would look like after Gus was released from prison, and Marlon couldn't help but remark that a small part of him wanted to see Gus punished.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In court, Rhona took the stand and began a compassionate speech about what drove Gus to commit his crime. But as she faltered, Rhona couldn't bring herself to speak so highly of the man who had gone against her wishes and stolen from her.

More like this

Informing the judge that her earlier words weren't true, Rhona was asked if she could provide a new statement on the spot. She then unleashed a powerful rant, describing how Gus's decision to use the embryo had affected the lives of herself, her husband and their children.

The judge repeatedly reminded Rhona to keep calm, and she stopped herself from speculating on what the appropriate punishment should be for Gus. Eventually, the judge revealed that she had considered Rhona's emotional testimony, and had no choice but to issue Gus with an 8 year prison sentence.

As Gus was taken away, he turned towards Rhona and asked: "How could you?"

Marlon was equally stunned by Rhona's words, knowing that they had taken baby Ivy's father away from her for years. As Marlon wondered what made Rhona change her mind, before reminding her that she continued to leave him out of her decision-making, is the couple's future at serious risk?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.