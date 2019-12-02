John Lewis Black Friday deals 2019 – over 20% discounts on Dyson, Bosch until Cyber Monday

When it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers, John Lewis’ deals are among the best in the UK as the retailer pushes everything from TVs and laptops to toys and tech.

John Lewis’ Black Friday event kicked off last week, but offers are running through to Cyber Monday on 2nd December and up until Friday 6th December. We’ve rounded up the best deals available below.

The department store’s Never Knowingly Undersold policy means it constantly compares its prices to its competitors – which is great for this Black Friday and Cyber Monday period when there are so many deals to sift through. There’s also a two-year guarantee on most products at John Lewis and five years on TVs, which adds value when you match up the price to other brands.

What are the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals on John Lewis?

You can save £100 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch, down to only £199, and the Dyson V8 Animal Complete Cordless Vacuum Cleaner was £399 now £299. The Beko Freestanding Washing Machine plus a two-year guarantee was £289, now £199.

TV-wise the Samsung The Frame is down to £999, for a 2019 459″ TV with a five-year guarantee that’s a great saving. There’s also the Sony Bravia OLED 4K Ultra TV (2019) for £1,299.

The Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell is now £149 (£80 saving) and the Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater is now £299 (£100 saving)

You can also save up to 40% on the Emma Original Memory Foam Mattress Double – was £649, now £389.40 – as well as saving up to 20% off selected John Lewis & Partners electricals.

One of the stand out deals on John Lewis has been 20% off Mulberry handbags as well as the 2019 Apple Airpods with charging case for £138. A few brands dipped to £129.99 but this is still a good price.

For those on the look out for a new washing machine, the Bosch WAN28201GB 8KG A++ energy rating washing machine is now £349, saving you £80. Bosch is a reliable brand and this is a pretty good washing machine to get in the sale.

A best seller for John Lewis and Partners is the Beauty advent calendar reduced to £105, which may be a little late to arrive for the beginning of December, but that just means you get to open a few doors at once.

A few other picks are the Dyson HS01 Airwrap volume Shape Styler for £399 and the Excitable Edgar as sene in the John Lewis and Partners Christmas advert. While he’s out of stock at the moment, check back a bit later on.

John Lewis TV deals 2019

With the five-year guarantee, many people opt for John Lewis when it comes to buying a TV. It’s no surprise when it drops its prices for Black Friday and Cyber Monday people are even more keen on the brand’s offers.

Current offers include the Philips LED Android TV 55″ – was £999 now £849, it features sound built in, it’s Smart, Ultra HD and 4K. You save £150, and there’s that 5-year guarantee too.

Panasonic TX-55GZ1500B (2019) OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV 55″, was £1,999 now £1,699 – that’s a nice £300 off. There’s Freeview built in as well as Dolby Atmos Sound Blade Speaker. The deal is exclusive to John Lewis & Partners too.

Samsung The Frame (2019) QLED Art Mode TV, was £1,999, now £1,499. This is one of the best TVs out there at the moment, it sits flush against the wall and has built in as well as Dolby Atmos Sound Blade Speaker. John Lewis & Partners has six bundles too, meaning you can get a frame and mount for a cheaper price.

LG OLED65E9PLA (2019) OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV was £3,499 now £2,499 that’s a huge £700 off this 65″ beast. This is like a cinema screen in your living room, with LED tech, 4K, HDR and superior colour.

John Lewis slashed £600 from the Samsung’s Q8F 65-inch QLED TV last year (currently £929), which isn’t a deal to be sniffed at. There were also discounts on the smaller TVs like £200 off Sony Bravia OLED 4K 55-inch and £200 off a 55-inch Panasonic OLED HDR 4K TV, plus £180 off a 55-inch LG OLED. While other stores may have cheaper offers they won’t have a five-year warranty, which is worth taking into account.

The Sony AG8 OLED deal from John Lewis is running now, offering a serious price drop from £1,799 to just £1,299 – a £500 discount on Sony’s high-end screen. The Sony Bravia KD65AG8 (2019) OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV, 65″ was £2,599 now £1,999, which is a great saving on a high end, new TV or the Sony Bravia KD49XG9005 (2019) LED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV, 49″ – was £999 now £799, if you’re looking for something a little smaller.

One of the top buys comes when you buy selected TVs. You can get a free Samsung Q-Series Soundbar with Selected QLED TVs.

Washing Machine deals

Bosch

You can save up to £150 on AEG washing machines.

Bosch Freestanding washing machine was £439, down to £349 (saving you £80).

The Beko Freestanding Washing Machine plus a two-year guarantee is also in the sale, was £289, now £239, that’s a smaller but nice saving on a reliable washing machine.

You can also save £100 on this John Lewis & Partners JLWM1607 Freestanding Washing Machine – was £629, now £529.

Cyber Monday Appliances

The Vitamix Reconditioned Professional Series 750 Blender, was £499, now £379 and the Dualit Domus Kettle, was £100 now £70. The Kenwood Chef XL Sense Special Edition Food Mixer, was £549 now £349, and the must-have KitchenAid Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer, was £499 now £299. We’ve highlighted some of our top picks:

Laptop Deals

While John Lewis doesn’t have as much of a range of laptops as other brands like Currys it does offer some nice discounts on the higher-end laptops.

Fancy upgrading your old iPad? The 2o19 iPad A10 is down to £299 but you could claim up to £225 when you trade in your old one.

The latest Macbook is down to £985, saving you £72. The Acer Chromebook has a tidy £100 off. At £199.99 the Acer Chromebook CB311-8HT-C2TD, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC Flash, 11.6″ is a good deal and there’s that 2 year guarantee too. If we’re looking at savings for the everyday laptop, the ASUS VivoBook 14 X420UA-EK019T Laptop, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 14″ Full HD, is down to £279.99, that’s £120 off.

Tech deals

Apple’s HomePod went from £319 to £279 last year, which is a great price for the home speaker – you can get it for the same price now. Sonos One, which always sells well, dropped to £149 from £199. There’s now a Gen 2. You can also get the Sonos Playbar Sound Bar for £629 currently that’s £70 off.

One of the better deals on John Lewis is the Samsung Galaxy Buds with Qi Wireless Charging – was £139 now £109

The Nintendo Switch Lite is now £189.99. There’s also an Xbox One S bundle which includes a wireless controller and Forza Horizon 4 Lego Speed Champions game down to £169.99, saving you £80.

Fridge/freezer deals

If you’re in the market for a fridge/freezer, you can save £350 on the Samsung American Style Fridge Freezer – was £1,349, now £999.

Last year, John Lewis slashed the price on the Garmin Fenix 5 smartwatch with £79 off and has done the same this year; currently priced at £399.

Samsung Galaxy Watch

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is only £179 in black and £199 in black and silver, a big saving of £100.

If it’s camera’s you are after, John Lewis and Partners has some offers on products exclusive to the retailer. This Fujifilm X-A5 Compact System Camera with XC 15-45mm OIS Lens is now £349 with a saving of £50 for customers. You can make a massive £250.95 saving on this Panasonic Lumix which comes with a free leather camera case and 4K Ultra HD capabilities, now £399.

Camera deals

The Fujifilm Instax Mini LiPlay Hybrid Instant Camera with 2.7″ LCD Screen & Built-in Flash – was £149.99, now £129 and Fujifilm X-A5 Compact System Camera with XC 15-45mm OIS Lens & XC 50-230mm OIS Lens, 4K Ultra HD, 24.2MP, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3” Tiltable LCD Touch Screen – was £449, now £349.

Headphone deals

BeatsX wireless earbuds were £110 and are now down to £79.99 – wireless and easy iPhone connectivity. John Lewis also has Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless headphones are also down to £189.99 – they used to be £300.

Argos

Does John Lewis do delivery?

While John Lewis has the ‘Never Knowingly Undersold’ policy it doesn’t include delivery so remember to check competitors’ prices if they include delivery as you may be able to match the price. For the larger items it’s likely John Lewis is still your best bet, but for smaller products, it’s worth hunting around. You may also be able to click and collect so double check before buying.

If you’re visiting the store John Lewis says “do check if you’re visiting your nearest John Lewis & Partners and we’ll honour our online price in each case if the price has gone down.”

Also, remember to check you’re looking at identical products, its promise is only valid when it’s like-for-like.