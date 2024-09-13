The Repair Shop Live: Secrets from The Barn, will see the return of presenter Jay Blades and experts Will Kirk and Steve Fletcher, who will be joined by a tonne of special guests including Kirsten Ramsay, Lucia Scalisi, Suzie Fletcher and The Teddy Bear Ladies, Julie Tatchell and Amanda Middleditch.

The show will see the beloved cast taking a trip down memory lane and sharing anecdotes, memories, and stories from life inside the workshop.

Executive producer of The Repair Shop, Joanna Ball, said: “The Repair Shop experts are the most talented, hard-working and dedicated people I’ve ever had the privilege to work with, and they are also the best company.

"I’m so pleased to be able to take them out on tour around the country to give their fans an opportunity to experience some of the pleasure and camaraderie of the barn."

Want to see the show for yourself? Lets see if we can fix you up with all the right information.

Where can I see The Repair Shop Live?

You've got plenty of chances to see The Repair Shop Live, as the show is coming to 12 venues across the UK from next February. Here's the full list of dates and venues:

How much do The Repair Shop Live tickets cost?

The Repair Shop Live tickets start at around £43, but will vary depending on the date and venue.

How to get tickets to The Repair Shop Live

Tickets went on sale today Friday 13th September at 10am. If you're worried, we've got some handy tools in how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy The Repair Shop Live tickets at Ticketmaster

