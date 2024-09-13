You can now see BBC's The Repair Shop live on a UK tour
Hit BBC show The Repair Shop is heading coming to the stage next spring for a live UK tour. Here's everything you need to know.
Hit BBC series The Repair Shop has announced a new live show in 2025.
The reality show, which sees a group of restoration experts bring broken or damaged family heirlooms back to life, is heading to 12 venues across the UK next spring.
The Repair Shop Live: Secrets from The Barn, will see the return of presenter Jay Blades and experts Will Kirk and Steve Fletcher, who will be joined by a tonne of special guests including Kirsten Ramsay, Lucia Scalisi, Suzie Fletcher and The Teddy Bear Ladies, Julie Tatchell and Amanda Middleditch.
The show will see the beloved cast taking a trip down memory lane and sharing anecdotes, memories, and stories from life inside the workshop.
Executive producer of The Repair Shop, Joanna Ball, said: “The Repair Shop experts are the most talented, hard-working and dedicated people I’ve ever had the privilege to work with, and they are also the best company.
"I’m so pleased to be able to take them out on tour around the country to give their fans an opportunity to experience some of the pleasure and camaraderie of the barn."
Want to see the show for yourself? Lets see if we can fix you up with all the right information.
Where can I see The Repair Shop Live?
You've got plenty of chances to see The Repair Shop Live, as the show is coming to 12 venues across the UK from next February. Here's the full list of dates and venues:
- 2nd Feb 2025 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
- 3rd Feb 2025 – Glasgow, Pavilion Theatre
- 4th Feb 2025 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall
- 23rd Feb 2025 – Brighton, Brighton Dome
- 24th Feb 2025 – Swansea, Swansea Arena
- 25th Feb 2025 – Bath, Bath Forum
- 26th Feb 2025 – Portsmouth, Portsmouth Guildhall
- 17th Mar 2025 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall
- 18th Mar 2025 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall
- 20th Mar 2025 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
- 23rd Mar 2025 – Salford Quays, The Lowry
- 24th Mar 2025 – Sheffield, Sheffield City Hall
How much do The Repair Shop Live tickets cost?
The Repair Shop Live tickets start at around £43, but will vary depending on the date and venue.
How to get tickets to The Repair Shop Live
Tickets went on sale today Friday 13th September at 10am. If you're worried, we've got some handy tools in how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
Buy The Repair Shop Live tickets at Ticketmaster
