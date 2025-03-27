Each year the players are vying to win the prize money of €100,000+ (£87,000+) by making it through the various stages.

Like Queen’s, Eastbourne is often thought of as a warm-up for Wimbledon that will show the up-and-coming stars in the tennis world.

In its 51 years of play (with its first year being 1974), the tournament has seen the likes of Novak Djokovic, Andy Roddick and Billie Jean King pass through. In fact, the most successful Eastbourne winner of all time was Martina Navratilova, who won 11 singles titles from 1978 to 1993.

This year, it's been confirmed that Barbora Krejcikova will be playing alongside defending champions Daria Kasatkina and Taylor Fritz, with more names to be announced soon. But for now, here’s how you can get tickets to this event.

When is the Eastbourne Open 2025?

GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

This year's Eastbourne International takes place from 23rd June 2025 – 28th June 2025.

The early rounds of 64, 32 and 16 will take place from today, Monday to Wednesday. For the rest of the week, it’s onto the quarter and semi-finals, and then every final but the men’s doubles take place on the Saturday.

Where is the Eastbourne Open?

Devonshire Park is near the seafront in Eastbourne, East Sussex. The club is a 15 to 20 minute walk from Eastbourne station, which can be got to from London Victoria via the Southern Rail line. You can grab cheap tickets for this journey through Trainline or TrainPal.

How to get Eastbourne Tennis tickets

Tickets for the Eastbourne Open have already gone on sale and are still available to buy at the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA).

Alternatively, if you want to class your experience up a bit, you can also pick one of the hospitality packages on offer at Keith Prowse or Seat Unique. This will guarantee your tennis experience comes with a selection of food, complimentary drinks and a cracking view of the action.

How much do Eastbourne Tennis tickets cost?

Eastbourne tickets start at just £14 for general Ground Admission, although you'll have to pay at least £39 for seats on Centre Court. For hospitality, prices start a lot higher at £225.

