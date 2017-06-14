Disappointingly, it seems the producers of Game of Thrones couldn't get any real dragons into the film studio – so poor Emilia Clarke has had to make do with some very unconvincing fake dragons and a ton of SFX.

The HBO/Sky Atlantic show has a great track record on special effects and CGI, winning the Emmy for Outstanding Special Visual Effects for a Series five years in a row.

This is especially impressive when you see just what the Daenerys Targaryen actress has to work with as a stand-in for one of her beloved dragons, and just how much the SFX team transforms the 'beast' before it reaches the TV screen.

A behind-the-scenes clip from the "Inside Game of Thrones" series reveals Clarke riding what looks like a rudimentary fairground ride, surrounded by greenscreen and white sheets and a man waving what looks like a piece of cardboard in the air.

It must be hard to keep a straight face, let alone act.

"We handle gas, we handle water, we handle wind, we handle smoke, we handle pyrotechnics, we handle engineering, blood, snot, you know, everything," visual effects coordinator Sam Conway says in the video.

"Everything you could possibly imagine is our trade."

