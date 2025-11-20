CBS has revealed a first look at the new Everybody Loves Raymond reunion special.

The special, which will see the cast reunite to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the popular sitcom, will air on CBS on 24th November at 8pm, as well as becoming available to stream on Paramount+.

Hosted by star Ray Romano and series creator Phil Rosenthal, the anniversary special will feature appearances from cast members Brad Garrett, Patricia Heaton, Monica Horan, Madylin Sweeten, Sullivan Sweeten and more.

The cast will share memories of their favourite episodes from the Barone living room, as well as audition stories and other behind the scenes information from the popular sitcom.

The special will also include a tribute to late cast members Doris Roberts and Peter Boyle, who played Raymond’s crotchety parents, Marie and Frank Barone.

Everybody Loves Raymond, which starred Romano and Garrett as brothers often at odds with one another, ran for 210 episodes between 1996 and 2005 before being remade for numerous international markets. In the UK, it aired on the weekday breakfast slot on Channel 4.

Romano previously shut down the possibility of an Everybody Loves Raymond reboot.

Speaking on an episode of HBO‘s Real Time With Bill Maher (via Variety) back in 2023, Romano said: “As far as a reboot, well it’s out now of the question because unfortunately the parents are gone: Peter Boyle and Doris Roberts.”

Besides the absence of Boyle and Roberts, Romano also said he was against the idea of a reboot because “they’re never as good. We want to leave with our legacy as what it is”.

He continued: “The rest of the cast was happy to go on, but myself and Phil Rosenthal — who ran the show — we wanted it to end in season 8, because we just felt it, we felt it [was] time.”

Everybody Loves Raymond is available to watch on Channel 4 in the UK and Paramount+ in the US.

