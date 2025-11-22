Despite going down well with fans since his debut, it seems actor Chris Coghill may have already filmed an exit for his Emmerdale character Kev Townsend.

The ITV soap announced in the summer that the former EastEnders actor would be joining the soap as a mysterious character.

Following his introduction in September, Coghill's character turned out to be Kev Townsend, the recently paroled secret husband of show favourite Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley).

Of course, this provided a fresh complication for star-crossed lovers Robert and his ex-husband, Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller), the pair having only just survived Robert's murderous half-brother and Aaron's new husband, John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth), who has since fled the country.

An additional twist in the tale saw Kev reveal that he was terminally ill, prompting Robert to stand by Kev until he died, despite his love for Aaron.

Chris Coghill as Kev in Emmerdale. ITV

Since then, a flashback episode revealed the complex relationship between Robert and Kev, while in the present day, Robert ended his romance with Kev, Kev has hidden that he is not actually terminally ill nor as wealthy as Robert believed, and also since returned to a life of crime.

Finally, a fresh twist saw it revealed on Friday (21st November 2025) that Kev is also the biological father of another village newcomer, Lewis Barton (Bradley Riches), but this remains a secret from Lewis for the time being.

Now, a report from The Sun suggests that Coghill has wrapped filming his planned limited stint as Kev, but the reception to the character and Coghill's performance has left the door open for a return.

Kev Townsend (Chris Coghill, right) met Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) in prison. ITV

A source told the paper: "Viewers absolutely love Kev. Bosses knew Chris would be popular because he’s a great actor but for Kev to have become so popular has definitely come as a big surprise."

They added: "Chris has filmed scenes through to the end of the year and that was meant to be it. But now the bosses are looking at ways to bring him back in future to give the fans what they want."

RadioTimes.com has reached out to ITV for comment on this story.

What will happen to Kev that might cause him to leave the village, and what will this mean for the futures of Robert, Aaron, and Kev's son, Lewis?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

