Emmerdale reveals major Robert Sugden secret in mindblowing ITVX release
**CONTAINS MINOR SPOILERS FOR TONIGHT'S (29TH SEPTEMBER) EPISODE**
*Warning: Contains spoilers for today's (Monday 29th September 2025) episode of Emmerdale, now available on ITVX*
Robert Sugden's (Ryan Hawley) secret connection to newcomer Kev (played by former EastEnders star Chris Coghill) has been revealed in Monday's (29th September 2025) Emmerdale.
Last week, Robert was seen supporting his ex-husband Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) in the wake of Aaron's villainous husband – and Robert's half-brother – John Sugden's (Oliver Farnworth) exit.
As if the above sentence isn't enough to get our heads around, there's a major curve ball to contend with.
But first, having agreed to start out as just friends, smitten Robert is seen grinning into his phone over a text from Aaron.
But Robert has also been getting messages from someone else, and he's stunned when he answers a knock at the door, only to be greeted by Kev, who has got directions from Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler).
Checking no one is watching in the village, Robert lets Kev in and, despite his shock, he seems genuinely happy to see the man.
The nature of Robert's relationship with Kev is soon revealed, with viewers digesting not one but two bombshells about Kev – but we'll save these for anyone who is choosing to wait until the ITV1 transmission to watch.
By the time Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) arrives home, she clocks Robert and Kev holding hands.
After Kev leaves, Robert has to explain all to Vic – and as he reveals how he and Kev became acquainted in prison, he ends up dropping what becomes the third and final surprise development of the episode.
Meanwhile, with Vic aware that Robert intends to start afresh with Aaron somewhere down the line, she – and we – are left questioning how Kev will impact the future of 'Robron'.
Will Robert come clean to Aaron?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
