Most recently, it was revealed that he has been keeping Mackenzie Boyd captive, after fans had worried that the character had been killed.

All this time, Aaron has been oblivious to his husband's true nature, but next week, he will start to grow suspicious, so John will decide to drug him to keep him under control.

Aaron is in danger ITV

As reported by Digital Spy, Aaron star Danny Miller has said that "it's time" for his character to start to find out the truth, "because a lot of people stop me in the streets and say things like, 'how are you not spotting the signs?' like I can't spot the signs".

He continued: "But I think love is blind, is what I've played for the last six months of watching John crumble under all this spotlight and pressure, and Aaron's just kind of going, 'I don't know what you mean, he's great! I love him!'

"So, it's nice that Aaron can finally become one of the viewers, or that of an opinion of the viewers. They get to share in this hatred of John, which is just so strange to say because [John actor] Oliver Farnworth is the nicest man I've ever met and I don't say that lightly! I just love him. He's just been great."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

It has been reported that Farnworth will be departing from the soap imminently, and as both Aaron and Robert are starting to get closer to uncovering the truth, the net seems to be tightening around the character.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.