John arrived in the village a year ago, wasting no time in striking up a romance with Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller).

He then met long-lost sister Victoria (Isabel Hodgins), leading to Aaron discovering that he had shared a liaison with the secret half-brother of his ex-husband Robert (Ryan Hawley).

Earlier this year, viewers learned that medic John had killed Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter), as well as orchestrating near-death experiences for several characters - all so he can play the hero.

Oliver Farnworth as John Sugden in Emmerdale. ITV

Oblivious, Aaron went on to marry John in May, but Robert's surprise return put a spanner in the works when he instantly suspected John of being dangerous.

A source told The Sun: "It’s the beginning of the end for John. He’s got away with so much but he’s about to make a fatal mistake that sees him exposed for what he is.

"Obviously Oliver knew that a character like John had a shelf life and that’s rapidly approaching.

"He’s loved his time on the show but there’s still plenty of twists and turns coming before he departs for good."

ITV declined to comment on the report when approached by RadioTimes.com, but given that the character can't go on murdering and manipulating forever, we're expecting John to reach the end of the line at some point!

John comes to the 'rescue'. ITV

This latest rumoured development comes just days after it was reported that Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) would be John's next victim.

Fans are desperate for Robert to expose John, and for Aaron to identify the red flags he's been missing about his new spouse.

Later this week, John will ensure that a fragile Robert is triggered, resulting in an outburst towards their nephew Harry (Adam Pryor).

John has so far got away with his vile crimes, but the question is, just how will he get his comeuppance?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

