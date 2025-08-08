After a row with husband Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) over her plan to be a surrogate for granddaughter Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill), Charity hit the bottle, resenting that Mack hadn't been honest with her.

Vanessa found Charity in a drunken state and brought her back to her house, intending to make her some food and sober her up.

But Charity kept drinking and ranting about her life, and explained that she didn't want to go home.

With Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh) away, Vanessa offered to make up her sister's bed for Charity - but Charity protested that she'd rather spend the night with Vanessa!

With that, Charity kissed Vanessa, and Friday's edition of the soap picks up the following morning, with a hungover Charity now back at the cottage and woken by Mack.

Vanessa later reaches out to Charity for a debrief, but as they discuss what happened and the best way forward, it's not clear just how far things actually went between the pair.

You'll have to tune in now on ITVX to find out whether Charity will come clean to Mack about her actions, with the episode airing at 7.30pm on ITV1.

Will Charity and Vanessa put this all behind them, or might there be a chance for them to get back together?

Whatever happens next, Charity is about to become fully committed to the surrogacy journey when she learns she is carrying Sarah's baby.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

