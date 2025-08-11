Emmerdale airs double arrest for feuding Ruby and Manpreet in ITVX edition
The women draw battle lines.
*Warning: Contains spoilers for Monday 11th August's episode of Emmerdale now available on ITVX*
Ruby Miligan (Beth Cordingly) and Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) ended up in serious trouble in the latest episode of Emmerdale (Monday 11th August 2025).
When Ruby spotted Manpreet kissing Ross Barton (Michael Parr) mere hours after he was dumped by Ruby's hurt daughter Steph (Georgia Jay), she vowed revenge.
With her husband Caleb (William Ash) tied up with some business, Ruby offered to keep an eye on the Depot.
But first, she stopped off at the surgery to publicly humiliate Manpreet.
Furious, Manpreet arrived at the Depot, where Ruby was chatting with employee Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton), and demanded an audience.
Ruby refused to engage, so Manpreet hijacked a forklift, threatening to drive it into the office unless Ruby spoke to her properly.
Meanwhile, Caleb stopped off at the Woolpack, in no rush to take over from Ruby at work as he assumed all was well.
Back at the depot, Manpreet goaded Ruby over her fling with brother-in-law Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley), but this had no effect.
Then Manpreet brought up Steph, causing protective Ruby to snap and launch a violent attack.
Manpreet gave as good as she got, and as the women continued fighting, the police arrived.
Ruby and Manpreet were both arrested for ABH, and are set to spend the night in custody.
Can they put their differences aside?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.