According to The Sun, Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) will be John's next victim as he starts to piece together more about John's crimes and makes a chilling discovery.

And while Emmerdale fans are all too aware of the stomach-churning lengths John has gone to in order to continue his killing spree, the scenes – which are set air later this year – are set to be quite upsetting.

It's been reported that Robb has already filmed his final death scenes for Mackenzie, with this storyline set to play out for months. ITV declined to comment when approached by Radio Times.

John comforting Mack in Emmerdale ITV

A source told The Sun: “The scenes are going to be really harrowing for fans to watch. Mackenzie has been in so many scrapes and dangerous positions but this time it looks like he’s bitten off more than he can chew.

“Viewers will be on the edges of their seats watching what happens.”

Former army man John has been acting out on his hero complex in a deadly way for months now, having claimed Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) and ex-fiancée Aidan Moore (Geoff Dignan) as victims. He has also drugged mother-in-law Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter), attacked Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) and poisoned Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant).

While John's half-brother Robert (Ryan Hawley) has been on his tail for some time now, it looks as though pressure will only continue to mount for the murderer as the finger of suspicion starts pointing his way.

We don't of course have details about just how Mackenzie will uncover John's crimes but we do know that this tragic plotline has been bubbling in the works for some time now.

Viewers will know that Mackenzie has been wary of John for some time now but back in May, actor Robb foretold his fate to RadioTimes.com and other press, stating that Mack doesn't fully understand how scared he should be of John.

He said: "We, the viewers, are very worried. I don't think anybody really knows how dangerous John is, and I think if Mackenzie did, he would probably tread more carefully.

"Could he go all the way with Mackenzie? If John were to fall into the spiral of being a serial killer, Mackenzie would be right at the top of that list.

"Yeah, Mackenzie's life is in jeopardy!"

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.