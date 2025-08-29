Emmerdale airs major twist for John Sugden story after Mackenzie horrors in early ITVX release
Warning: contains minor spoilers for today's episode.
Viewers have been on the edge of their seats throughout this tense week of Emmerdale as they wonder what really happened to Mackenzie Boyd (played by Lawrence Robb) after evil John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) smashed him with a rock last week.
John has been acting shifty all week while staying in the secluded cottage with Aaron (Danny Miller), choosing to keep secrets from his husband instead of showing his true nature - who can blame him when he's that twisted?
In today's (Friday 29th August) episode, Aaron woke up in his bed alone, hearing a considerable bang, and got up to see John heading off into the woods.
Aaron sat outside and got some fresh air, slightly confused by what he saw but none the wiser either. Things would take a turn when a neighbour dropped in and planted a mysterious seed which would confuse him even more - what did she say?
Later on, Aaron took the opportunity to find out what was behind that closed door he found earlier in the week, wondering if there would be a clue to unlocking John's secrets within.
As he explored the room, the penny dropped for Aaron as he finally realised why they were at that specific cottage - but it left him with more unanswered questions.
What did he find?
And finally at the end of the episode, viewers saw John heading out into the woods where he uncovered something disturbing...
RadioTimes.com has chosen not to spoil the reveals of today's episode for readers, but trust us, it's not an episode you want to miss.
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
