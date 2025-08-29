In today's (Friday 29th August) episode, Aaron woke up in his bed alone, hearing a considerable bang, and got up to see John heading off into the woods.

Aaron sat outside and got some fresh air, slightly confused by what he saw but none the wiser either. Things would take a turn when a neighbour dropped in and planted a mysterious seed which would confuse him even more - what did she say?

Later on, Aaron took the opportunity to find out what was behind that closed door he found earlier in the week, wondering if there would be a clue to unlocking John's secrets within.

As he explored the room, the penny dropped for Aaron as he finally realised why they were at that specific cottage - but it left him with more unanswered questions.

What did he find?

And finally at the end of the episode, viewers saw John heading out into the woods where he uncovered something disturbing...

RadioTimes.com has chosen not to spoil the reveals of today's episode for readers, but trust us, it's not an episode you want to miss.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

