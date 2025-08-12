Although clearly torn between the two men, Aaron ultimately rejected Robert, and even ordered him to stay away from the village.

But as John's plot to get rid of Robert steps up next week, leading to the latter suffering a breakdown, a chance moment changes everything.

Picking up the story with RadioTimes.com and other media, Hawley explained what brings Robert and Aaron together again.

"He just completely has a breakdown and smashes everything in his room, and then Aaron comes in and stops him," he revealed.

Robert breaks down in front of Aaron. ITV

"He just kind of breaks down in Aaron's arms and then we cut to the scene downstairs, when they're kind of talking amongst each other and Robert says it's time for him to go, and that he needs to move on, he shouldn't have come back."

Hearing these words from Robert acts as a turning point for Aaron.

"But then Aaron convinces him not to [leave], and to stay; and he's been fighting feelings the whole time, as well. And we get our first Aaron and Robert love scene," teased Hawley.

Opening up over how Robert and Aaron's passion unfolds as their kiss goes further, the actor explained: "It's kind of a 'take it as it is, just this moment' kind of thing.

"They even say to each other, 'We don't want to think about any of that now, the circumstances that we've got, it's complicated. It is what it is right now, and then we'll see from there.'"

With Aaron cheating on John, who he's still unaware is harbouring a series of criminal deeds, what does this mean for both Robert and Aaron?

Well, Hawley is of course keeping that under wraps - but he did promise that this revival of 'Robron' acts as a catalyst for the next chapter.

"It kind of leads into the next phase of the story, which I won't be talking about! So they kind of just take it for what it is, and it's more kind of a kicking point, starting point for the next storyline."

Robert and Aaron give in to their feelings. ITV

In the aftermath, guilt-ridden Aaron suggests to John that they move away from the village - but how would Robert react to this news?

"He'd be devastated, obviously. Robert came back to the village for Aaron, really, in truth. So yeah, he'd be devastated, it's his reason to come back and to exist."

You'll just have to wait and see whether Aaron goes through with his plan, but while things have been bleak for Robert, Hawley revealed his delight at being back at Emmerdale.

"It's been great, I'm loving being back, it's been a lot of fun. Genuinely, I'd forgotten how much fun it was to be in the building around all the people.

"I was just listening to Dom [Dominic Brunt, who plays Paddy Dingle]; I was finding it hard not to laugh because I just find him so funny," he shared.

"It's that camaraderie we have at work, with the directors as well, just everyone, even seeing people in the hallway I haven't seen for six years."

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

