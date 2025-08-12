With Mack's marriage to Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) in serious trouble, what's next for Mack?

Also, Dylan Penders (Fred Kettle) finds himself unable to break free from villainous Ray (Joe Absolom).

Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) agrees to give Kammy Hadiq (Shebz Miah) a chance, and Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) suffers in silence.

Finally, it's crunch time for Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb).

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for Monday 18th August - Friday 22nd August 2025.

7 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Aaron Dingle and Robert Sugden give in to temptation in passionate encounter

Robert is comforted by Aaron. ITV

Robert's in a dark place after John turned Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) against him by exaggerating what happened with young Harry (Adam Pryor).

John rubs it in with Robert that he's lost both Vic and Aaron, and Robert is at his lowest ebb.

Aaron hears Robert smashing up his room and intervenes, offering comfort as he takes in just how broken Robert has become.

Robert and Aaron kissing in Emmerdale. ITV

Robert accepts he's lost everything, but then Aaron admits he's been pushing him away due to his own unresolved feelings.

The pair then give in to their mutual desire, but as they lie in bed together, Victoria and John are outside, preparing to check on Robert together.

Will they catch Aaron and Robert in the act?

It seems not, as Aaron's guilt the next day soon leads to a hasty decision...

You can read more about Aaron and Robert's reconnection via our Emmerdale spoiler page, as star Hawley tells all.

2. John Sugden and Aaron Dingle plan hasty exit as Mackenzie Boyd finds a big clue

Oliver Farnworth as John Sugden in Emmerdale. ITV

Aaron has decided the previous day was a one-off, but he's in turmoil when Robert insists they're destined to be together and believes Aaron has chosen him over John.

Mack is annoyed when Aaron confides what he's been up to, while John is stressed when Nate Robinson's (Jurell Carter) murder investigation is reopened due to an inconsistency with Owen Michaels's (Simon Haines) supposed suicide note.

John feels guilty to see Tracy (Amy Walsh) struggling with the news, and Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) reveals new evidence has come to light.

Guilty Aaron makes an impulsive decision. ITV

With Aaron keen to get away from more temptation, he surprises John by suggesting they get away for a fresh start.

It's music to John's ears as he can escape his crime, but Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) is upset.

Then John's panic escalates over Nate, and he makes a chilling phone call.

Tracy is suspicious when the removal man shows up and he doesn't recognise Nate's photo, but the police get confirmation that he was hired by Owen.

Cain updates John. ITV

When Cain confirms Owen's guilt, John is relieved, while Robert accepts his theory was wrong.

Then Mack discovers a clue about John – but what has he found?

In an interview shared with RadioTimes.com and other press, actor Boyd shared that Mack's discovery "changes the entire outlook entirely".

What has Mack found? ITV

"It's quite a critical moment for Mack," he explained. "It is a mic drop moment. Suddenly Mack is like, 'Oh! you are actually…. I was right about you the whole time'.

On where Mack goes from here, Robb concluded: "There's certainly a chance Mackenzie has the capability to bring John down.

"If he does – well that remains to be seen. But there's potentially a very bleak outcome on the horizon."

With reports that Mack could be killed by John, is Aaron about to lose his best mate?

3. Is Charity Dingle and Mack Boyd's marriage over after showdown?

Mack and Charity's marriage is on the rocks. ITV

Ahead of the above shock, Mack is trying to spend time with Charity, but she is distracted so he goes to the pub, where he is taunted by Ross Barton (Michael Parr) over the surrogacy.

Mack then brings up that it's the 3rd anniversary of when he and Charity lost their baby, and with her forgetting, a drunken Mack riles her.

Charity worries. ITV

He admits he does have a problem with the surrogacy and mentions the anniversary, and Charity kicks him out.

Mack is later hurt when Charity fails to contact him - is their relationship over?

Charity ends up regretting her actions, but what becomes of Mack after gaining evidence on John?

For help and support on the issues discussed above, you can visit The Ectopic Pregnancy Trust, or find the right support for you here.

4. Ray manipulates Dylan Penders into another dodgy job

Dylan continues to work for shady Ray. ITV

Dylan puts on a brave face with April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) after another knock-back in his job search.

He's torn when Ray calls offering easy money.

Later, Dylan is supportive when a bored April decides to go back to school when her apprenticeship is delayed.

But things get worse for Dylan when Ray manipulates him into another job, and he buries his guilt over lying to April.

Can Dylan get out of this mess?

Belle with Kammy. ITV

Kammy is awkward when Cain sends him to fix Belle's car.

But when Belle suggests they try again with another lunch date, Kammy is delighted.

Will all go to plan this time?

Let's hope Kammy can keep putting a smile on Belle's face!

6. Vinny Dingle hides the truth about Mike's con

Vinny lies to Gabby. ITV

Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) continues to try and persuade Vinny to report Kammy to the police, and Vinny is tormented by guilt as he conceals con artist 'Mike's' actions.

Gabby is disappointed that the re-sized rings aren't the ones she chose, unaware that the real ones were stolen; and Vinny claims he lost them.

The police approach Vinny. ITV

In turmoil, Vinny is horrified by a visit from the police, asking if he knows a man called Graham who also uses the name Mike, who is being investigated for extortion.

Will Vinny reveal how he was blackmailed over his sexuality confusion?

7. Moira Dingle faces final decision over Butler's Farm

Celia has bad news for Moira. ITV

Dawn Fletcher (Oliva Bromley) is unimpressed with Joe Tate's (Ned Porteous) determination to use any means necessary to claim Moira's land for Kim Tate (Claire King).

Moira is confident that Celia Daniels (Jaye Griffiths) has everything in hand with their big new contract.

Will Moira sell up? ITV

But she's devastated when Celia reveals it's all fallen through and they're now seriously out of pocket.

When offered only half the money they're owed, Moira is at her wits' end, and Celia tells her she's done with farming and urges Moira to get a good price for her land and get out too.

But will Moira agree, and is Joe behind the contract disaster?

