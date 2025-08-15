When Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) convinces Robert to spend time with her young son Harry (Adam Pryor), Robert ends up chatting with ex-husband Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) in the café.

When John, who is now married to Aaron, walks in, he is jealous enough to cause some serious trouble, using a moment alone with Harry to instruct him to make lots of noise at Keeper's Cottage!

Harry's drumming later causes Robert to lose his temper and shout at him, just as John arrives and coaxes Harry to run to him for comfort.

Robert and Aaron give in to their feelings next week. ITV

Robert is gutted by the turn of events, having been triggered due to his Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder after almost six years in prison.

If you ask us, Robert's outburst is nothing more than a snappy comment, but that doesn't stop John from telling Aaron his version of events, happy to twist the knife.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Aaron's initial reaction may not be what John is hoping for, and official spoilers for next week have already confirmed that Aaron and Robert will fall back into each other's arms, all thanks to John's plotting sending Robert into a breakdown.

Hawley has teased how the fling sets up the next chapter of the story, and with John's downfall edging closer, we're left wondering just what it will take to clear the path for 'Robron'.

The actor also shared that he has high hopes for what's coming up for his character: "I'm genuinely excited about the year that we've got ahead, I think the show's in a great place at the moment.

"I think the next year, the story arc that I've been told, I'm really interested in and really excited about."

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.