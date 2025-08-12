Emmerdale star on Robert's suspicions over scheming John and Nate's murder: "He's onto him"
Ryan Hawley reveals all on John's vendetta against Robert.
Ryan Hawley has revealed all on his Emmerdale alter ego Robert Sugden's suspicions over his long-lost half-brother John (Oliver Farnworth).
To say that fans were thrilled by Robert's surprise permanent return to the ITV soap is an understatement, and not just because he's back in the orbit of ex-husband and soulmate Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller).
Aaron has married John, but remains oblivious to John's deadly deeds, all born out of a twisted saviour complex.
With Robert having been suspicious of John ever since their first meeting, John's downfall can't come soon enough.
But, speaking to RadioTimes.com and other media, Hawley explained how his character's one man mission to expose John has left Robert at rock bottom, as John engineered an angry outburst from a stressed Robert to upset nephew Harry (Adam Pryor).
"Robert loses his temper, and John walks in on it and uses it as a thing to gaslight Robert, to make it look like he's been aggressive.
"And a lot of the things he's been doing, he says that they're all part of him being dangerous and not safe around kids and around Victoria. So he adds all that together and he uses it to paint a picture to basically get rid of Robert," said the actor.
With their sister Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) telling Robert he's on his final warning, John gleefully rubs salt in his wounds.
"He visits and rubs it in his face, because [Robert's] at a real low point at this moment."
Asked if Robert knows, as the viewers do, that John is guilty of killing Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter), Hawley confirms: "He does, yeah. The whole time he's been onto John, he's got evidence as well."
In July, Robert put two and two together and correctly worked out that the confession to Nate's murder, found in the name of the late Owen Michaels (Simon Haines), had been staged by John.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
"The last person to see Owen alive was John," he recalled. "So he knows, he knows.
"And with everything else as well, all of the hero attempts, it's always John that's in the right place at the right time, and he suspects that that's not just coincidence, that there's something sinister about it. He's onto him."
Unfortunately for Robert, he's been blocked at every turn while trying to reveal John's true colours; and things between Robert and John recently reached new heights when Robert hit out after John went on the attack.
"But then with the incident where Robert lashes out and hits him with the wrench, John has footage of that to use against Robert," Hawley told RadioTimes.com and other press.
Although no blackmail threat has, as yet, been made, we know that John secretly has the upper hand.
"So it's basically a trump card, any time he wants he can just go to the police with this footage of Robert hitting him in the head with a wrench and that's it, Robert goes back to prison."
It's no wonder Robert buckles under the weight of recent events and suffers a breakdown.
But we're eagerly anticipating the moment the scales fall from the eyes of every villager who's been singing John's praises.
When Aaron finds out what John has been hiding, we wouldn't put it past John to take desperate action against him.
If necessary, does Hawley believe that Robert would kill John to protect Aaron?
"Yeah, I think he could," he mused.
"He's killed people before, but it was always kind of as an accident. The motive wasn't to kill the person, it was out of defence or anger, and then the consequence was that they died, with both Lee and Katie.
"So, could he? Yeah, but I don't think he wants to."
Read more:
- 6 Emmerdale spoilers next week: John Sugden orchestrates angry outburst from Robert Sugden
- Emmerdale's Joe Absolom teases bad boy Ray’s future and mystery link to the village
- Bradley Johnson reveals Vinny's "emotional" sexuality story takes a dark turn in Emmerdale
- Emmerdale confirms outcome of Robert and John Sugden showdown in shocking ITVX release
- Emmerdale draws unsuspecting villager into John Sugden plot in ITVX cliffhanger
- Emmerdale icon 'signs new contract to stay on soap' amid dark romantic storyline
- Emmerdale teases Robron future in emotional Aaron Dingle and Robert Sugden scenes
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.