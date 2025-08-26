Meanwhile, Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) has a terrible realisation, but what is it about?

Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh) finally clocks that things don't add up with Nate Robinson's (Jurell Carter) murder.

Also, April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) fears crossing villain Ray Walters (Joe Absolom) as she falls deeper into his circle.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for Monday 1st September - Friday 5th September 2025.

4 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Aaron Dingle drugged by John Sugden after tender moment with Robert Sugden

Robert visits Aaron. ITV

John and Aaron return to the village to have lunch with Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter), and she's sad to hear that they're definitely moving away.

Aaron tries to downplay his concerns over John's behaviour, and Chas senses something is wrong.

John panics to hear that Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) is thinking of calling the police about the missing Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb), and he makes up an excuse to Aaron so he can rush off.

John spikes Aaron. ITV

Aaron is bemused by John's strange actions, while Robert is suspicious to hear about the Mack situation.

When Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) reveals John and Aaron are moving into John's childhood home, Robert storms out and interrupts Aaron packing up the flat.

Robert tries to convince Aaron he's making a mistake, and Aaron wavers when Robert moves closer and insists their spark is still very much alive.

When Robert kisses Aaron, how will he respond?

Aaron is in danger. ITV

As Aaron struggles with his feelings, he's soon back at the cottage with John, who is jealous as he puts a plan in action.

Determined to make Aaron dependent on him, John spikes some whisky and manages to manipulate Aaron into drinking it.

With Aaron uncharacteristically affected by one glass of whisky, John is ready to look after him.

But when John goes to fetch some firewood, Aaron pours himself another glass from the drugged whisky, oblivious to the danger.

Can anyone save Aaron?

2. Paddy Dingle has an awful realisation

What has Paddy found? ITV

When Paddy has a terrible realisation, what is it about?

Is it linked to his troubled new lodger Dylan Penders (Fred Kettle), or could this be about Paddy's work as a crisis helpline volunteer?

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

We haven't forgotten that Paddy unwittingly spoke to John, who entered an online chat out of apparent guilt over his many crimes.

Might Paddy be about to make the connection about John, just as Paddy's adoptive son Aaron is at John's mercy?

3. Tracy Robinson grows suspicious over coincidences in Nate Robinson's murder

Liam supports Tracy. ITV

Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) notices Tracy's low spirits, and she opens up about her bouts of depression and her fears about single parenting.

Liam suggests some counselling, but when he seems sceptical over how Owen Michaels (Simon Haines) could have overpowered Nate, Tracy is suspicious.

Amy Walsh as Tracy in Emmerdale. ITV

This feeling is heightened when she has a heart-to-heart with a distraught Charity.

The fact that Mack dumped Charity by voice note starts to niggle at Tracy, as there's a similarity with the way Nate disappeared.

Will Tracy's thoughts turn to Nate's real killer, John?

4. April Windsor dreads the wrath of Ray Walters in terrifying drug drop

April is scared. ITV

Ray pressures Dylan into doing a risky job, but April volunteers instead.

April arrives at the carpark for the drug drop when a hooded man demands she gives him the bag.

The man pulls out a knife, so April reluctantly hands over the drugs. Dylan consoles a shaken April and assures her Ray will understand.

April and Dylan come clean to Ray. ITV

As Paddy hears Dylan never showed at the hostel, leading him to decide to ask him to move back in, Chas is outraged and tries to get Liam to intervene.

Meanwhile, April and Dylan meet Ray in the woods and confess to losing the drugs.

What will Ray do?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.