Robert hit rock bottom thanks to his half-brother John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth), who is now married to Aaron, doing everything he can to trigger Robert while he's suffering from PTSD.

John pays Robert a visit, telling him that he's now hated by both Aaron and Victoria (Isabel Hodgins).

Unable to cope, Robert ends up smashing up his room, and a passing Aaron hears the noise from outside and rushes to intervene.

Robert breaks down in front of Aaron. ITV

Aaron refuses to leave a resistant Robert's side, offering support which gives way to a heart-to-heart.

Just as Robert has accepted that he's lost everything, Aaron admits that he's had to push him away for fear of getting too close.

It's not long before the pair kiss, and end up giving in to passion.

Nearby, Vic and John are about to check on Robert, but those able to resist watching until 7:30pm will have to wait and see if 'Robron' are interrupted!

Miller and Hawley easily prove that their on-screen chemistry is as alive as ever in this moving episode, which can be seen now on ITVX.

In the aftermath of their fling, Aaron will vow it to be a mistake and soon suggests to John that they should move away.

With John in panic mode as the investigation into his victim Nate Robinson's (Jurell Carter) murder is reopened, will he escape justice?

And can Aaron really run away from what his heart truly wants?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

