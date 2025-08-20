With Mack staying at Butler's Farm with big sister Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) after a row with wife Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins), he's hurt that Charity hasn't got in touch since kicking him out.

While he busies himself with work, Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh) is shocked when the removal man who took the late Nate's (Jurell Carter) things away finally appears.

When the man (played by Jacob Anderton) doesn't recognise a photo of Nate as the person who hired him, Tracy is suspicious and the police soon arrive.

The removal man confirms to them that he was paid by the late Owen Michaels (Simon Haines), who viewers know was framed by Nate's real killer, John.

Oliver Farnworth as John Sugden in Emmerdale. ITV

John is relieved, while his half-brother Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) accepts he has to be wrong about John's guilt.

But as John makes plans with husband Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) to move away, just days after Aaron secretly slept with ex Robert, Mack stumbles upon something that changes everything.

In John's van, Mack finds a big clue, and it's damning against John.

What has Mack uncovered, and just how much danger will he be in as a result?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

