Emmerdale's Mackenzie Boyd finds big John Sugden clue in chilling ITVX cliffhanger
Danger incoming!
*Warning: Contains spoilers for Wednesday 20th August's episode of Emmerdale, now available on ITVX*
Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) finds a startling clue about John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) in Wednesday's (20th August 2025) Emmerdale.
With Mack staying at Butler's Farm with big sister Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) after a row with wife Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins), he's hurt that Charity hasn't got in touch since kicking him out.
While he busies himself with work, Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh) is shocked when the removal man who took the late Nate's (Jurell Carter) things away finally appears.
When the man (played by Jacob Anderton) doesn't recognise a photo of Nate as the person who hired him, Tracy is suspicious and the police soon arrive.
The removal man confirms to them that he was paid by the late Owen Michaels (Simon Haines), who viewers know was framed by Nate's real killer, John.
John is relieved, while his half-brother Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) accepts he has to be wrong about John's guilt.
But as John makes plans with husband Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) to move away, just days after Aaron secretly slept with ex Robert, Mack stumbles upon something that changes everything.
In John's van, Mack finds a big clue, and it's damning against John.
What has Mack uncovered, and just how much danger will he be in as a result?
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read more:
- Emmerdale star Joe Absolom confirms villain Ray is "dangerous" in big county lines story
- 5 Emmerdale spoilers next week: Aaron Dingle makes big John Sugden discovery
- Emmerdale airs long-awaited Aaron Dingle and Robert Sugden scenes in moving ITVX release
- Emmerdale's John Sugden scheme sets up Robert and Aaron passion in ITVX edition
- Emmerdale must avoid these tired soap twists with John Sugden's downfall
- 7 Emmerdale spoilers: Aaron and Robert succumb to temptation and Mack finds John clue
- Emmerdale's Ryan Hawley teases Robert and Aaron "love scene" that sparks the next chapter of his storyline
- Emmerdale star on Robert's suspicions over scheming John and Nate's murder: "He's onto him"
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.