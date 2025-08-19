Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) can't find a way out of her baby dilemma as recent fling Ross wonders if she's actually carrying a sibling for their son Moses.

Ray Walters (Joe Absolom) continues to pull the strings with Dylan Penders (Fred Kettle), just as Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) finds out who the young man really is.

Also, Vinny Dingle's (Bradley Johnson) cover story destroys what could have been a blossoming romance for his aunt Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper).

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for Monday 25th August - Friday 29th August 2025.

5 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Aaron Dingle finally grows suspicious over John Sugden in new discovery

Aaron makes a shocking discovery. ITV

Aaron makes a shocking discovery, and soon we'll see him accuse John of lying to him.

Emmerdale are keeping the exact nature of Aaron's moment of realisation under wraps, so it remains to be seen what he's found out, and indeed whether John is able to talk him round at this stage.

But with several secrets from John's side, there's a lot to consider here.

Might Aaron uncover John's recording of Robert's attack on him, also witnessing how lying John actually started the fight by trying to strangle Robert?

Then there's Anthony Fox's (Nicholas Day) body, which John disposed of before fibbing about its location. Aaron is still oblivious as to where evil Anthony ended up, but what if there's more to the story?

How about John's murder of Aaron's cousin Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter), and the rest of his unhinged schemes - might Aaron spot evidence?

Failing all of the above, imagine Aaron finding proof that John isn't really a Sugden!

Well, a new image sees Aaron holding a frame which could hold a photo or perhaps a certificate, so maybe a fake identity is still a possibility.

Whatever is going on here, we can't wait for Aaron to finally see John for who he is...

2. Robert Sugden and Ross Barton go head-to-head at Butlers Farm

It's the Bartons vs the Sugdens. ITV

Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) urges Robert to let Aaron go. Is Chas aware of Robert and Aaron's recent passionate reunion?

Either way, she'll still be keen to keep the pair apart, but Chas is blissfully unaware that John is far from the ideal son-in-law, and that he even pushed her to the brink of death in order to save her.

Now, with Robert having no way to bring John down and forced to drop his theories, he throws himself into work on Butlers.

There, he and Ross get into an argument, and Ross accuses Robert of not pulling his weight around the farm.

This leads to a competition to see who can complete a task the fastest - the Bartons or the Sugdens.

As Ross and Matty (Ash Palmisciano) take on Robert and Victoria (Isabel Hodgins), who will be triumphant?

3. Charity Dingle panics as Ross Barton demands proof in baby drama

Charity tells Vanessa the baby might not be Sarah's. ITV

Charity crumbles at the idea that she's lost husband Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) for good.

Ross then hears Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) telling Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) that Mack has ended his marriage, so he confronts Charity on whether Mack left because he found out about their infidelity.

Charity denies all, but when Vanessa offers support, Charity breaks down, admitting there's a chance Sarah's baby isn't hers.

Charity doesn't correct Vanessa when she assumes she slept with Mack, not Ross, and she's urged to tell her family.

But Charity insists on burying her head in the sand and begs Vanessa to keep her secret.

Charity with Ross. ITV

Charity tries to stop Ross's assumptions about the baby in their tracks, but he's not sure he can believe her when she claims she's had hospital tests done to confirm the parentage.

When Charity refuses to show him the results, Ross demands one of his own, and Charity's thrown into panic.

How will she get out of this mess?

And with Mack confirmed to have found a clue about John last week, where is he now?

4. Ray Walters tightens his grip on Dylan Penders amid Moira Dingle threat

Ray has Dylan back in his pocket. ITV

Dylan is grateful when Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) offers him a pot-washing job at the Woolpack.

But Ray tells Dylan that Paddy Dingle's (Dominic Brunt) kindness can't be completely selfless, and as Ray feigns parental care for the lad, he promises to look out for Dylan and pays him in advance for another job.

April, meanwhile, sees Dylan getting into a stranger's car and fears he's turned back to sex work.

April ends up confiding in her dad about Dylan's past work, though she later regrets it.

April spills Dylan's secret. ITV

As Marlon prepares to tell Paddy, April accosts a returning Dylan and is relieved to hear he was on another drugs drop rather than what she thought.

Dylan later feels humiliated when he finds out that Marlon and Paddy know about his past, and as a worried April tells him she loves him, Dylan is overwhelmed and can't process her betrayal.

When Paddy explains he won't judge him for his past, Dylan is touched, and decides to get back on track, telling Ray he wants a break from working for him. What will Ray say?

As the week continues, Kyle Winchester (Huey Quinn) is stunned to see Dylan, who Kyle stabbed in the leg when Dylan trespassed onto the farm.

Moira goes on the attack again. ITV

Dylan begs Kyle not to say anything, but the scared youngster tells Moira the truth and she vows to confront Dylan.

A clueless Chas convinces Dylan to help Moira on the farm, and he's unsettled when Moira appears ignorant over his identity - until she pressures him to come with her.

April is forced to tell Chas what Dylan did, and Marlon and April rush to Butlers to try and prevent any further conflict.

Moira confronts a terrified Dylan about the break-in and grabs a pitchfork, intent on giving him a taste of his own medicine!

Will Dylan be rescued?

5. Vinny Dingle's lies ruin Kammy Hadiq's romance with Belle Dingle

Belle dumps Kammy. ITV

Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) tells Belle that Kammy Hadiq (Shebz Miah) beat up Vinny, not realising that Vinny has lied about Kammy to protect his secret sexuality crisis and the real attacker having blackmailed him.

Poor Belle is shaken to believe that she's been taken in by another violent man, and visits Kammy at the garage to call things off with him.

Kammy tries to protest his innocence, but he's left frustrated to be dumped for something he didn't do.

Vinny feels guilty when he hears what's happened, and he can't bring himself to tell Belle the truth, but reassures her that Kammy is a good person.

Vinny feels guilty that he's ruined Belle's happiness. ITV

Vinny later apologises to Kammy, but Kammy refuses to accept his words.

In the Woolpack, Kammy asks Belle for another chance, but after all she's been through, she won't take a risk with him and Kammy is gutted.

Vinny feels terrible to see how disappointed Belle is about Kammy.

Can Vinny put things right?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

