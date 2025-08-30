As provided by Digital Spy, one of the clips sees Mack waking up in an underground bunker, disorientated and tied to a bed.

As he has flashbacks to how he ended up there, John approaches him and tells him to remain calm, saying he's trying to help him.

Mack reveals he knows the truth, telling John that he "tried to kill" him, just like he "killed Nate".

The clip in question comes from Monday's (1st September) episode, while another from Wednesday's (3rd September) episode sees John's half brother Robert growing suspicious of him once more, and pointing out the similarities between Mack and Nate's disappearances.

Will he be able to uncover the truth and find where John is keeping Mack before it's too late?

Fans have been waiting for the villainous John to get his comeuppance for some time now, and earlier this month it was reported that actor Oliver Farnworth's exit from the show was imminent, suggesting it could be just around the corner.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that John had killed Nate Robinson and orchestrating near-death experiences for several characters, just so that he could play the hero.

It seems that is what he's doing once more with Mack, appearing to save his life, but as he isn't falling for it, it may not be too long until he resorts to a more deadly course of action.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

