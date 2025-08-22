Emmerdale airs unsettling scenes surrounding Mackenzie Boyd's fate in early ITVX release
Warning: contains minor spoilers for Emmerdale's episode airing Friday 22nd August 2025.
It's not looking great for Mackenzie Boyd (played by Lawrence Robb) on Emmerdale.
Last night, Thursday 21st August, saw Charity's (Emma Atkins) partner involved in a terrifying chase for survival at the hands of evil John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth).
At the end of the episode, Mack could be seen cowering underneath John with an arrow through his chest as the villain prepared to smack him with a massive rock.
While the gruesome attack apparently happened off camera, Mack's body wasn't seen since, just a few bloody clues hinting that Mack could be dead.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
With Mack's fate up in the air, Emmerdale dropped some clues about what happened to him in Friday's episode.
Charity was keen to get in touch with her partner and asked Aaron (Danny Miller) to help track him down.
Aaron headed to speak to John, who was tidying up his van, and spotted blood which he was trying to clean up - is that a giveaway? And will he be able to continue lying?
Later on, Charity received a text that changed everything, leaving her devastated. What did it say?
RadioTimes.com has chosen not to reveal all the details of the episode to ensure viewers have the best experience watching.
Is Mack dead?
Read more:
- Emmerdale's Mackenzie Boyd finds big John Sugden clue in chilling ITVX cliffhanger
- Emmerdale star Joe Absolom confirms villain Ray is "dangerous" in big county lines story
- 5 Emmerdale spoilers next week: Aaron Dingle makes big John Sugden discovery
- Emmerdale airs long-awaited Aaron Dingle and Robert Sugden scenes in moving ITVX release
- Emmerdale's John Sugden scheme sets up Robert and Aaron passion in ITVX edition
- Emmerdale must avoid these tired soap twists with John Sugden's downfall
- 7 Emmerdale spoilers: Aaron and Robert succumb to temptation and Mack finds John clue
- Emmerdale's Ryan Hawley teases Robert and Aaron "love scene" that sparks the next chapter of his storyline
- Emmerdale star on Robert's suspicions over scheming John and Nate's murder: "He's onto him"
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Helen Daly is the Deputy Digital Editor for Radio Times, overseeing new initiatives and commercial projects for the brand. She was previously Deputy TV Editor at a national publication. She has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Media & Journalism from Newcastle University.