At the end of the episode, Mack could be seen cowering underneath John with an arrow through his chest as the villain prepared to smack him with a massive rock.

While the gruesome attack apparently happened off camera, Mack's body wasn't seen since, just a few bloody clues hinting that Mack could be dead.

With Mack's fate up in the air, Emmerdale dropped some clues about what happened to him in Friday's episode.

Charity was keen to get in touch with her partner and asked Aaron (Danny Miller) to help track him down.

Aaron headed to speak to John, who was tidying up his van, and spotted blood which he was trying to clean up - is that a giveaway? And will he be able to continue lying?

Later on, Charity received a text that changed everything, leaving her devastated. What did it say?

RadioTimes.com has chosen not to reveal all the details of the episode to ensure viewers have the best experience watching.

Is Mack dead?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

