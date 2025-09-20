While John's half-brother and Aaron's ex-husband, Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley), raced to save Aaron, events culminated in John pulling himself and Aaron over a cliff edge and then framing Robert for pushing them both out of jealousy.

Thankfully, Aaron awoke from a coma and remembered everything that occurred, leaving John exposed and forcing him to go on the run.

Friday's episode (19th September) saw Robert freed from prison as he was exonerated of the crimes he was accused of, but John was seen in hiding in the village and watching over events.

5 Emmerdale spoilers for this coming week

1. John Sugden prepares to murder his brother and love rival, Robert Sugden

Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) is owed a few apologies from the village... ITV

Next week, police are swarming the village in an attempt to find the fugitive killer, John.

As the manhunt continues, John hides out at Keepers' Cottage and lies in wait for love rival Robert and armed with a syringe.

However, when John listens in to a conversation between Robert and their sister, Victoria Sugden (Isobel Hodgins), he hears her question how much John ever really cared for their family.

Conflicted, John flees the scene and heads to see someone else entirely...

2. John Sugden blackmails Caleb Miligan over Anthony's murder

Ruby Miligan (Beth Cordingly, left) catches Caleb sneaking out - will she learn the truth? ITV

The person John turns to next is, in fact, Aaron's uncle, Caleb Miligan (Will Ash).

Of course, Caleb would want nothing to do with John, but the killer army medic has something to hold over Caleb when he arrives at the depot asking for help to escape the country: the murder of Anthony Fox.

Earlier in the year, John helped cover up the murder of the evil Anthony at the hands of his daughter, Ruby Miligan (Beth Cordingly), who he had sexually abused during her childhood.

John ended up moving Anthony's body in an apparent bid to protect the Miligan-Dingles, but now he is the only one who knows where it is.

As John needs to escape the country, will Caleb lie to Ruby and his family and help the murderer get away?

As Caleb tries to sneak away from home the next day, he is cornered by a suspicious Ruby. Is Caleb about to do something he will regret?

3. Cain Dingle wants revenge

What is next for Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley)? ITV

Cain Dingle is understandably furious after discovering that John murdered Nate. Initially, irrationally, Cain turns his anger on his recovering nephew, Aaron.

Given that Cain also unwittingly helped John leave the hospital, there's no doubt some self-loathing is going on.

Just how far will Cain go to get justice for his late son?

4. Dr Liam Cavanagh and Dr Manpreet Sharma question John's impact on the surgery

How will the doctors cope after the scandal of John? ITV

As John remains at large, Dr Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) and Dr Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Starmer) worry that there are more horrors that John may have delivered through the surgery.

The pair decide to do a thorough audit of the surgery to see if even darker truths lie beneath the surface.

Given all the health dramas that John created, could it come back to bite the doctors?

5. Mackenzie Boyd and Aaron Dingle recover in the aftermath of last week

Lawrence Robb as Mackenzie Boyd in Emmerdale. Mark Bruce/ITV

Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) is finally and literally free from John's prison, but the scars will certainly run deeper, and the same can be said for his best friend, Aaron.

Mack pays a visit to Aaron in his hospital room, and they discuss what they both experienced at the hands of John.

Given Mack's previous suspicions about John, is it too early to say "I told you so"?

Later in the week, Ruby visits Aaron and compares his situation with John to how she feels about Anthony. Aaron blames himself for not seeing what John was like, but Ruby reassures him that they were fooled.

While Ruby and Chas are both convinced that John is gone, Aaron remains sure this is not the end of his husband...

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX from 7am.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.