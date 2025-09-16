Caleb Miligan (William Ash) is on a secret mission, but what is he up to?

Meanwhile, Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) confides his health worries in fiancée Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter).

Finally, Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) buries her guilt, while Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) struggles over his own secret.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for Monday 22nd September - Friday 26th September 2025.

5 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Charity Dingle takes a DNA test over Ross Barton paternity fears

Emma Atkins as Charity Dingle. ITV

Surrogate Charity continues to be tortured by the secret possibility that the baby she's carrying could be Ross's.

So she heads out for a test that will determine whether or not the pregnancy resulted from their fling.

Chas is suspicious to see Charity and Ross in cahoots about something, but will she rumble them?

Charity and Ross face an up-to 10 day wait for the DNA test results, but will this reveal that the child is Ross's, or Sarah's?

2. Ray Walters reels April Windsor in with new manipulations

Paddy has no idea what Dylan's got himself into. ITV

Dylan checks on April after her chat with Ray, and she's unconvinced that Ray was looking out for their best interests.

April apologises to Ray for yesterday, but mentions that Dylan got the job at the depot, which pleases Ray.

Ross spots April looking anxious and invites her for a chat, and she tries to explain her worries, but fails to get help.

Dylan is worried when Ray arrives at the depot and claims they can help each other, but he's trying to make the best of his job.

A text reminds him that there's no escaping Ray, who offers Dylan a driving lesson.

Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) is chuffed that Dylan wants to learn to drive and offers to teach him himself.

April is appalled to hear where hers and Dylan's debt currently stands, and Ray suggests how they can work it off faster.

Dylan with Ray. ITV

April is soon well and truly reeled in, and Ray lays out the rules of her new 'job'.

April gets a reminder of the consequences of messing up when she encounters a beaten-up lad.

Having successfully executed a demo deal, April takes on a burner phone as a full-time dealer for Ray.

As for Dylan, he's unable to say no to Ray, despite Paddy cementing himself as a father figure for the young man.

Dylan is grateful for a generous gift from Ray, unaware he's playing right into Ray's hands.

Dylan and April feel things are looking up, but their happiness is entirely dependant on Ray.

How will they ever get out of this mess?

And as Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) seems charmed by Ray, will something come of their connection?

3. Caleb Miligan sneaks off for a mystery mission

Ruby catches Caleb. ITV

Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) is in disbelief at Caleb's apparently casual approach to running the depot.

But Caleb has other things on his mind as he's asked for a favour.

What is Caleb up to? ITV

The next day, Caleb is startled as he's caught sneaking out of Mill Cottage by Ruby Miligan (Beth Cordingly).

Ruby questions what Caleb is up to, but what is he hiding and will he come clean to Ruby?

4. Liam Cavanagh reveals prostate cancer symptoms to Chas Dingle

Liam is struggling. ITV

Claudette Anderson (Flo Wilson) urges Liam to put off other things to attend his appointment about his prostate, but Liam instructs her to cancel the appointment.

Liam dismisses Claudette's concerns and fails to reschedule, but Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) witnesses a desperate Liam relieving himself in his own consulting room hand basin.

Liam confides in Chas. ITV

Manpreet can see something is seriously wrong, and Liam faces up to the truth.

Coming clean to Chas, she is devastated to hear Liam is fearing a prostate cancer diagnosis.

Whatever becomes of Liam's problem, will he be able to get treatment?

5. Gabby Thomas and Vinny Dingle are hiding life-changing secrets from each other

Gabby is burying her betrayal. ITV

Gabby is forced to admit to Laurel that she cheated on Vinny before their wedding.

Laurel is exasperated that Gabby plans to take her secret to her grave.

Meanwhile, Vinny is alarmed by a letter addressed to him.

But Vinny can't do so as easily. ITV

He's left torn – if he testifies against 'Mike' he'll stop him hurting anyone else, but then Gabby may discover his lies.

Gabby is excited that Vinny can now officially adopt Thomas, but Vinny is guilt-ridden that his secret could destroy their family.

Will Gabby also have second thoughts about concealing her own betrayal?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.