Emmerdale confirms fates of Aaron Dingle and John Sugden with twist for Robert in early ITVX release
Huge consequences after that clifftop fall.
*Warning: Contains spoilers for today's (Wednesday 10th September 2025) episode of Emmerdale, now available on ITVX*
There's a big update in the John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) story in Wednesday's (10th September 2025) Emmerdale, after the killer pulled husband Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) off a gorge with him.
Witness Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) frantically calls an ambulance and rushes to Aaron's side, where he begs him to pull through.
Meanwhile, Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) and Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) are in search of John after Paddy reveals his worries for him, only to spot the ambulance speeding past.
At the hospital, Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) is terrified for Aaron, placing the blame on Robert – an accusation that he struggles to fight off when police arrive over John's previous call framing him.
As for Aaron and John, there's news from the doctors – and while we won't reveal everything, you may want to look away now if you'd rather be kept completely in the dark.
While the outlook is more positive for John, things are far more complicated for Aaron, but you'll have to tune in now on ITVX, or at 7.30pm on ITV1 to find out the full story.
As Robert faces questioning over all that has happened, can he convince the authorities that he's innocent?
There's also the urgent matter of a trapped Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb), who's been left chained up in an underground bunker by John.
It's a stellar episode, with a particularly powerful performance from Hawley that you won't want to miss.
Will John finally be caught out?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.