Meanwhile, Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) has a vision as he awaits his fate.

Elsewhere, April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) finds herself under the control of drugs boss Ray Walters (Joe Absolom).

Also, Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) is suffering with a problem he'd rather not deal with, while Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) agrees to something she may regret.

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers for Monday 15th September - Friday 19th September 2025.

6 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Trapped Mackenzie Boyd has a hallucination

Mack hallucinates Charity. ITV

Mack is a shadow of his former self as he remains shackled in John Sugden's (Oliver Farnworth) underground bunker.

When he injects himself with the syringe that John left him, Mack hallucinates his wife, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins).

With John having left Mack with a syringe shortly before he took himself and Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) off a cliff, does this mean John hasn't been back since?

Emmerdale is keeping the aftermath of John and Aaron's plunge under wraps, so what has happened to them?

Mack's fate may depend on it.

2. Bernice Blackstock returns and sparks fly with Bob Hope

Bernice confides in Bob. ITV

Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) is outraged to see her sister Bernice back, and Bernice heads to the B&B.

There, she confides in Bob about both Nicola and Gabby being furious with her, but given Gabby seemed to be on good terms with Bernice in recent weeks, what has happened?

As Bob comforts Bernice, she's desperate to build bridges, and the pair share a bottle of wine and reminisce about their lost love.

Will sparks fly?

3. Will Vinny Dingle wed Gabby Thomas amid two big secrets?

Gabby prepares to wed Vinny. ITV

Vinny and Kammy Hadiq (Shebz Miah) get ready for the wedding, but Kammy is guilt-ridden as Vinny stresses over 'Mike's' threat.

There's awe among the bridal party as Gabby appears in her wedding dress, but they're all shocked by Bernice's arrival.

Vinny is guilt-ridden. ITV

Bernice hints at a secret Gabby is keeping that would make the wedding a bad idea, and Gabby is torn.

Vinny panics when Gabby arrives to tell him something has been wrong for a while, but is she referring to his behaviour, linked to his hidden sexuality crisis, or her own secret?

Gabby is left upset. ITV

Vinny is drowning in guilt over his own mess, and he heads out. Gabby tells Bernice she didn't call off the wedding.

Gabby then asks her brother, Arthur Thomas (Alfie Clarke), to walk her down the aisle, and he's touched.

Gabby and Arthur Thomas. ITV

But with Vinny a no-show as Kammy leaves him a worried message, Gabby is stunned to arrive at the church and learn that Vinny isn't there.

Gabby is reeling, but will Vinny jilt her?

4. Reluctant April Windsor is enlisted for a solo drugs mission by Ray Walters

Rhona is baffled by what she sees. ITV

At the car park to do a drugs drop off, April meets a young lad, but is soon spotted by PC Mike Swirling (Andy Moore).

She covers what she's been up to, but Swirling insists on giving her a lift home.

Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) is baffled to see him dropping her off, but April makes excuses, leaving her clueless.

Ray with April and Dylan. ITV

Dylan Penders (Fred Kettle) is nervous when Ray tells him he's doubting April's ability to keep quiet after her run-in with Swirling.

Dylan tells April, who is furious to be involved.

Dylan is kicking himself after his reminder of their plans for a flat causes April to rush off.

But the next day, April feels bad to see how much faith Dylan has in Ray, and the teens arrange to meet him.

Dylan, Caleb and Jai in Emmerdale ITV

April forcefully asks Ray when their debt will be wiped out, and Dylan is worried when Ray insists he only needs April, and takes her off in his car.

Meanwhile, Dylan has an interview at the depot with Caleb Miligan (William Ash) and Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson).

But will April be okay?

5. Doctor Liam Cavanagh reveals an upsetting medical problem

Liam has a medical concern. ITV

Liam is embarrassed when Claudette Anderson (Flo Wilson) finds him urinating at the allotment.

Soon, Liam tells her he's been having issues holding in wees, and Claudette urges him to address the problem.

Liam tries to shrug it off, but Claudette forcibly encourages him to book an appointment to get checked.

Will Liam find out what's causing his problem?

6. Moira Dingle agrees to a dodgy deal with Celia Daniels

Moira does a new deal with Celia. ITV

Moira and Ross Barton (Michael Parr) are intrigued when Celia Daniels (Jaye Griffiths) arrives with a mysterious contract for them to look at.

Despite realising that Celia's deal is of an illegal nature, Moira signs the contract.

As Moira hopes she won't come to regret it, is there more to Celia's offer, or might it actually help Moira?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

