Last week, Aaron finally woke up to John's true colours when he found Mackenzie Boyd's (Lawrence Robb) phone in John's possession.

As Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) got hold of the cottage's address and made his way there to check on Aaron, Aaron played along with John's caring act, before making his escape to look for Mack.

Robert watches as Aaron panics in John's arms ITV

Robert found John, and a physical fight ensued, leaving Robert unconscious on the ground.

John checked that Robert still had a pulse, before catching up to Aaron near the edge of a gorge.

In a gripping scene, Aaron recalled the hatch he had found in the woods, and confronted John over his actions as he pleaded to know what he had done to Mack.

But when Robert arrived on the scene, John became even more unbalanced, despite Aaron keeping calm and trying to manage the situation.

All efforts were in vain, though, when John phoned the police to frame Robert, before grabbing Aaron and dragging him over the gorge with him, leaving Robert frantic as he called Aaron's name.

This episode also revealed Mack's fate after John previously approached him armed with an axe, but you'll have to tune in via ITVX, or at 7:30pm on ITV1 to find out more.

The transformation in Aaron was quite something, as Danny Miller captured all the horror in his character's eyes. But will Aaron and John survive?

And with Robert set to be accused of pushing the pair, will anyone believe the true version of events?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

