Dangerous John has been holding poor Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) captive in an old underground bomb shelter in the woods, after shooting him with an arrow and breaking his ankle with a rock.

On Monday (1st September), we saw Mack's desperate attempt to escape backfire when John caught him on the attack.

The episode left off with a menacing John telling Mack just how much trouble he was in, and as the drama continues, John returns to the bunker where a helpless and injured Mack begs once more for his life.

Lawrence Robb as Mackenzie Boyd in Emmerdale. Mark Bruce/ITV

John is cold towards him, blaming Mack's trickery for his current state, and all the while, John's husband Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) remains clueless as to what he's up to.

Aaron has agreed to move to the cottage, which was revealed as John's childhood home, as their new permanent house.

But at last, Aaron is starting to pick up on John's strange behaviour, as he keeps slipping away alone.

John is not happy when Aaron then heads off on his own "surprise" mission, and John ends up visiting Mack once more.

With Mack telling John he needs more medical help than he can give, John insists that he's the best Mack has got.

John is wrong-footed in Emmerdale. ITV

But as Mack tries to reason with John, and John refuses to back down, Mack responds with something that could change everything.

John won't see this coming, but what has Mack said to him and will it help or hinder his fight for freedom?

RadioTimes.com won't be spoiling the outcome of this latest bombshell, but it's safe to say this is another unmissable instalment.

You can catch Emmerdale now via ITVX, or wait until 7.30pm on ITV1 to find out what John does next.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

