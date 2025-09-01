But in a shock twist in Friday night’s episode of the ITV soap it was revealed that the character is very much alive, as John was seen visiting his victim in a dark underground room.

Speaking about the twist and teasing what’s to come for his character, Robb said: “I’m glad the secret that Mack isn’t quite dead (yet) is over. I have felt slightly deceitful over the last two weeks when people have asked me about his death."

He added: "Whilst I have enjoyed being somewhat of an enigma over that time, I’m really looking forward to seeing how the drama we shot is received on screen. Both Ollie and I really enjoyed shooting it, so hopefully the jeopardy of Mack’s position will keep the audience gripped!”

Not dead "yet"? Uh-oh...

ITV has also released an image from the upcoming episodes (above), giving fans a glimpse at Mack handcuffed, covered in dirt and hooked to an IV drip in the underground bunker.

Fans were previously given a look at the upcoming episodes in a spoiler clip, via Digital Spy, which shows Mack waking up, experiencing flashbacks to how he ended up there and seeing John approach.

Mack then reveals he knows the truth in the clip, telling John that he "tried to kill" him, just like he "killed Nate".

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

