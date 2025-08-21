In Wednesday's (20th August) edition, Mack accepted a lift to the train station from John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth), only to find a photo album in his van.

Recognising the removal man who cleared out the murdered Nate Robinson's (Jurell Carter) things in one image, Mack was reeling to see him named as Ben (Jacob Anderton), standing as a 'Brother in Arms' with John!

That was all Mack needed to connect the dots and realise that John murdered Nate, as he must have paid Ben to name framed Owen Michaels (Simon Haines) as the one to hire him.

As the action picks up immediately after this chilling moment, it won't be long before John clocks that Mack has worked everything out.

Oliver Farnworth as John Sugden in Emmerdale. ITV

How far will John go to protect his secrets?

Well, Mack is about to find out, and an official trailer previously shared by ITV shows John confronting Mack over his discovery.

Mack is then seen rolling downhill in the woods, hoping to get away from John's clutches.

The clip ends with John holding a rock, and as Mack begs to be spared, John prepares to use it as his latest murder weapon.

While you'll have to tune in via ITVX or wait until the hour-long episode broadcasts on ITV1 at 7:30pm to learn Mack's fate, you won't want to miss a single second of the drama.

Lawrence Robb as a shocked Mackenzie Boyd in a beanie hat in Emmerdale. ITV

Viewers will be on the edge of their seats as they will Mack to escape, but will he be John's next fatal casualty?

Speaking about how Mack's desperate run for survival ties in with the New Year flash-forward, actor Robb said: "Last New Year we saw a handful of flashbacks, and the one of Mack running has not been seen in an episode yet.

"We actually filmed that flashback last October and we finally will be seeing it within the show.

"In the original flashback, the audience members didn't know why Mackenzie was running. Was he chasing someone or was he running away from someone or something? At last, all will be revealed."

With Mack rather inconveniently dressed for winter in these scenes, this was explained away on-screen when he got cold fixing a freezer at Butlers Farm. And with continuity also key, poor Robb suffered the extra heat for the storyline!

"The flashback scene was filmed last October, and at the time we didn't know when it was going to play out within 2025.

"So just in case there could be a future issue with hair continuity - as potentially I could have grown a mullet by the end of the year - we decided to stick a beanie hat on Mack.

"But this choice didn’t help with the heat, as this time we were filming this episode in the height of summer. And for all the filming I had to have this beanie on. So I was very, very warm," he shared.

"But I’m excited for the audience to finally see it unfold and how it fits into Mack’s storyline."

Pray for Mack!

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

